Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
From taking up her first project “thinking that it’s a great way to make some pocket money” to turning into South sensation and Bollywood diva, actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only mesmerized fans with her stellar acting chops but also sartorial elegance. Turning cover girl for a magazine recently, Rakul caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe.
Taking to her social media handle, Rakul gave fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot that featured her in a variety of smoking hot avatars. In one picture, the De De Pyaar De actor was featured donning a navy blue swimsuit from House Of NM that was made of polyamide elastane.
She teamed it with an ice washed puffer jacket from United Colors of Benetton and completed her look with a pair of Astro pointue booties from Christian Louboutin. Accessorising her look with Sharktooth ear tops by Kichu, watch by Casio G-Shock and a twist MM bag by Louis Vuitton, Rakul pulled back her hair into a messy ponytail as she struck a sensuous pose.
She captioned the picture, “Keep your heels ,head and standards high (sic).”
Another picture featured Rakul at her casual best which was in a black crop top with straps, teamed with a pair of brown shorts and both from Vero Moda. Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into two cute braids, Rakul accessorised the look with hoop earrings and bracelets by jewellery store Amaris By Prerna Rajpal while her chain link necklace was from Tanzire and finger rings by both Kichu and Tanzire.
Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Rakul opted for minimalistic makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. In the last picture too, Rakul stuck with the same hairstyle and opted for bracelet by Amaris By Prerna and a pair of gold earrings by Tanzire while she flaunted an elegant and dazzling dress with pleated details from Karl Lagerfeld. Once again, Rakul wore a dewy makeup to let her ensemble do the maximum talking and we can’t help but take fashion cues for slaying in future.
Which look of Rakul are you going to recreate next?
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
Kriti's chic dress or Bhumi's comfy outfit, which date-night look do you prefer?
- Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted in Mumbai. For their respective dinner outings, the two actors donned two very different styles and we are taking inspiration from both.
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
- Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in ₹1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas
- While announcing the Oscar nominations, on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is elated as her film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Academy Award.
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat
Precise & palate-cleansing prêt
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
- Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear
- Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya