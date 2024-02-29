Rakul Preet Singh's colourful bohemian Papa Don't Preach lehenga for Haldi shows brides having fun is the best look

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple's family and close friends, including stars from the Indian film industry, attended the wedding festivities. After sharing pictures from their wedding day, Mehendi ceremony and reception night, Rakul and Jackky delighted fans with snippets from their Haldi ceremony. The actor wore a bohemian lehenga for the occasion, proving that brides having fun during their wedding ceremonies is the best beauty look. Pictures from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Haldi ceremony. (Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh wears a bohemian Papa Don't Preach lehenga for the Haldi ceremony

Rakul Preet and celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared pictures from the actor and her husband Jackky Bhagnani's Haldi ceremony on Instagram. "Love and laughter #haldi. Thank you @papadontpreachbyshubhika for getting the vibe bang on...love the colours...thankyou @shantanunikhil for always getting it right," Rakul captioned the post. Meanwhile, Ami wrote, “The perfect haldi lehenga from @papadontpreachbyshubhika, reflecting the spirit of joy, fun and mischief of the occasion and ditching floral jewellery for this customised beaded floral earnings.”

Rakul's Papa Don't Preach lehenga mixes traditions and the essence of the modern Indian woman impeccably. It comes in a mix of pretty shades like purple, blue, red, green, and mauve hues and features a cropped blouse and lehenga skirt. While the sleeveless choli features a plunging neckline, floral applique embroidered patterns, colourful mirror adornments cut in stunning patterns, and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has embellished gold ornaments, sequins, threadwork, and a layered A-line ghera.

Rakul accessorised the colourful lehenga with Bohemian floral jewellery pieces, including silver and fold flower-shaped earrings, matching bracelets, hath phools, and statement gold rings. She chose darkened brows, glossy berry-toned lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and rouge on the cheekbones for the glam picks. Lastly, she styled her loose locks in a half-up, half-down hairdo with soft curls and a crown braid.