Rakul Preet Singh shares stylish beach looks from Maldives vacation: ‘Pure joy’
Rakul Preet Singh shares breezy, colourful looks from her Maldives holiday, turning the trip into a full beach-fashion moment.
Rakul Preet Singh did not land in the Maldives looking for a break from fashion. Instead, she treated the trip like a warm-weather runway. The first look she posted set things up nicely - a tropical swimsuit with thin straps and a tiny cutout under the bust. She threw a wrap-skirt overlay on top, printed with palm fronds and bursts of colours, including greens, browns, yellows, all mixed together.
The skirt climbed high on one side. She kept her styling casual: sunglasses, dangler earrings, a stack of bangles. No fuss, no heavy-handed matching. It felt like she got dressed, grabbed her drink and walked straight to the water.
Turquoise, pink and a big holiday hat
A second set of photos brought a different beat - a turquoise crop top edged with pink, the straps thin and the neckline square. She paired it with a matching wrap skirt, again turquoise with pink floral print running through it.
She tied it high around her waist, leaving a long, clean slit up one leg. She paired it with a wide-brim straw piece, oversized sunglasses, big earrings and a single bracelet to break the symmetry. It looked playful, lighter than her first look, something you throw on before breakfast and keep on until sunset.
Stripes, soft shorts and a no-effort finish
Her carousel did not slow down. Next came a blue-and-white two-piece. The bandeau top was smock and strapless with a small ruffle at the waist. The matching high-waisted shorts carried the same striped pattern and a loose fit that made the whole outfit feel breezy. She stacked a few bracelets on one wrist.
Her last look might have been the most relaxed of all: a short-sleeve button-up shirt, tropical shorts, white sneakers and hoop earrings.
Rakul Preet's Maldives diaries read like a real-time guide on how to dress when the Sun stays out, the days run slow and the only rule is comfort with color.
