Rakul Preet Singh shares stylish beach looks from Maldives vacation: ‘Pure joy’

Rakul Preet Singh did not land in the Maldives looking for a break from fashion. Instead, she treated the trip like a warm-weather runway. The first look she posted set things up nicely - a tropical swimsuit with thin straps and a tiny cutout under the bust. She threw a wrap-skirt overlay on top, printed with palm fronds and bursts of colours, including greens, browns, yellows, all mixed together. Rakul Preet Singh in Maldives.(Instagram/rakulpreet)

The skirt climbed high on one side. She kept her styling casual: sunglasses, dangler earrings, a stack of bangles. No fuss, no heavy-handed matching. It felt like she got dressed, grabbed her drink and walked straight to the water.

Turquoise, pink and a big holiday hat

A second set of photos brought a different beat - a turquoise crop top edged with pink, the straps thin and the neckline square. She paired it with a matching wrap skirt, again turquoise with pink floral print running through it.

She tied it high around her waist, leaving a long, clean slit up one leg. She paired it with a wide-brim straw piece, oversized sunglasses, big earrings and a single bracelet to break the symmetry. It looked playful, lighter than her first look, something you throw on before breakfast and keep on until sunset.

Stripes, soft shorts and a no-effort finish

Her carousel did not slow down. Next came a blue-and-white two-piece. The bandeau top was smock and strapless with a small ruffle at the waist. The matching high-waisted shorts carried the same striped pattern and a loose fit that made the whole outfit feel breezy. She stacked a few bracelets on one wrist.

Her last look might have been the most relaxed of all: a short-sleeve button-up shirt, tropical shorts, white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Rakul Preet's Maldives diaries read like a real-time guide on how to dress when the Sun stays out, the days run slow and the only rule is comfort with color.