Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rakul Preet Singh shares stylish beach looks from Maldives vacation: ‘Pure joy’

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 04:18 pm IST

Rakul Preet Singh shares breezy, colourful looks from her Maldives holiday, turning the trip into a full beach-fashion moment.

Rakul Preet Singh did not land in the Maldives looking for a break from fashion. Instead, she treated the trip like a warm-weather runway. The first look she posted set things up nicely - a tropical swimsuit with thin straps and a tiny cutout under the bust. She threw a wrap-skirt overlay on top, printed with palm fronds and bursts of colours, including greens, browns, yellows, all mixed together.

Rakul Preet Singh in Maldives.(Instagram/rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh in Maldives.(Instagram/rakulpreet)

The skirt climbed high on one side. She kept her styling casual: sunglasses, dangler earrings, a stack of bangles. No fuss, no heavy-handed matching. It felt like she got dressed, grabbed her drink and walked straight to the water.

Turquoise, pink and a big holiday hat

A second set of photos brought a different beat - a turquoise crop top edged with pink, the straps thin and the neckline square. She paired it with a matching wrap skirt, again turquoise with pink floral print running through it.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree in unseen pics looks simple but is a masterclass in Indian art and tradition

She tied it high around her waist, leaving a long, clean slit up one leg. She paired it with a wide-brim straw piece, oversized sunglasses, big earrings and a single bracelet to break the symmetry. It looked playful, lighter than her first look, something you throw on before breakfast and keep on until sunset.

Stripes, soft shorts and a no-effort finish

Her carousel did not slow down. Next came a blue-and-white two-piece. The bandeau top was smock and strapless with a small ruffle at the waist. The matching high-waisted shorts carried the same striped pattern and a loose fit that made the whole outfit feel breezy. She stacked a few bracelets on one wrist.

Her last look might have been the most relaxed of all: a short-sleeve button-up shirt, tropical shorts, white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in yellow, embroidered Anamika Khanna outfit

Rakul Preet's Maldives diaries read like a real-time guide on how to dress when the Sun stays out, the days run slow and the only rule is comfort with color.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rakul Preet Singh shares stylish beach looks from Maldives vacation: ‘Pure joy’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On