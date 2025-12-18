Rani Mukerji is picture perfect in floral dress and glittering diamond jewellery for Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday bash

Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend her good friend and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday party. For the occasion, the starlet embraced florals. Rani Mukerji attends Vaibhavi Merchant's birthday bash.

Florals are for everyone and every season

Florals are probably one pattern that never goes out of style, no matter the season. Rani Mukerji embraced the elegant print to celebrate Vaibhav's birthday. She wore a stylish dress for the occasion, beautifying it with minimal additions, including eye-catching jewellery and soft-toned makeup. Let's decode her outfit and how she styled it, too.

The dress comes in a midnight black shade decked with colourful printed flowers in red, pink and golden hues. They added a feminine elegance to the ensemble. Other design elements in the dress included a wide U-neckline, broad shoulder straps, a sleeveless silhouette, a fitted bodice, a cinched waistline, neatly pressed pleats on the A-line skirt, a flowy fit, and a midi hem length.

How did Rani Mukerji style the look?

To accessorise the black midi-length dress, Rani chose eye-catching diamond jewels, including a dainty diamond choker necklace, diamond studs, a ring with a blinding centre stone, bracelets, and black peep-toe, sky-high heels. A mini black top-handle bag rounded off the accessories.

For her tresses, Rani chose to leave them loose, parted to one side, with the ends styled in soft waves. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a rouge-tinted cheek, a deep cherry red lip shade, and a beaming highlighter to complete the glamorous look.

On the work front

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The film stars Rani as Mrs Chatterjee. It also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. Rani is all return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy with the much-awaited Mardaani 3.