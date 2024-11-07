Even Rani Mukerji’s pyjama set for Raha's birthday party is worth 63000! Check brand details and more

Rani Mukerji was seen with Kareena Kapoor in an inside video from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's birthday bash on Wednesday. In the clip posted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Rani grabbed attention in her zebra-print pyjama set as she received the tightest hug and kiss from Kareena. And our first thought was: if someone gave us the opportunity to wear our comfiest pyjama set right out to a party, why wouldn't we?! Also read | Jab Poo met Tina: Karan Johar captures cute bond between Kareena and Rani Rani Mukerji was spotted in an animal print pyjama set at Raha's party. (Instagram/ Karan Johar and oliviavonhalle.com)

While this isn't the first time we've seen a celebrity wearing their PJ sets out in public – fashion pros and celebs such as Malaika Arora have embraced the easy separates while out and about – Rani gave the sleepwear staple the party treatment with her latest OOTD.

What Rani Mukerji wore

Rani Mukerji wore a pyjama set from Olivia von Halle, a British fashion label known for its range of luxury silk pyjamas and nightwear. Rani's luxe black-and-white silk pyjama set looks perfect for vacations, staycations, and (who knew) kids' parties with its riots of zebras prancing across.

The Lila Zebedee Ivory Pajamas sell for ₹63600 on OLIVIA von HALLE's official website. Made of ‘100 percent silk’, the ivory set features a black zebra print and matching black piping.

To give her pyajama set a dressy vibe, Rani paired it with a black-and-white chain necklace, a matching black handbag and white platform heels.

Malaika Arora rocking a floral pyjama set from designer Anamika Khanna. (File Photo)

How to wear a pyjama set outside

Take a cue from Rani and elevate your pyjamas with heels or sophisticated flats to contrast the easy silhouettes and give them a dressy spin. Don't be afraid to add interest with accessories like bags and jewellery to finish the whole off look with a touch of glamour and offset the more casual feel of your outfit.

If you're shy to try both the pyjama top and bottom together, channel the look by opting for one piece at a time. You can add your pyjama bottoms to a fitted top and wedges for an elegant look or throw on the pyjama top with jeans and heels.