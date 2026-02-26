Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda looked regal decked in gold at their wedding: See pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the morning of February 26. The marriage took place as per Telugu and Kodava rituals at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were dressed for their wedding by Anamika Khanna. (@thedeverakonda/Instagram, @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram) Also Read | ‘Made my best friend my wife’: Vijay Deverakonda reflects on how he fell for Rashmika Mandanna after wedding Pictures of the wedding ceremony have been shared by the couple themselves on social media, which shows that the event might have been intimate, but the grandeur was on full display. The joyous bride and groom looked stunning in their traditional wedding outfits created by celebrity designer Anamika Khanna. Here is a detailed look at their ensemble. Decoding Rashmika’s wedding look The 29-year-old actor painted the picture of an oriental princess on her wedding day, wearing a vibrant orange and gold Banarasi silk saree that is intricately embroidered with gold brocade and traditional motifs.

Rashmika paired the saree with a matching orange silk blouse featuring a classic scoop neckline, half-sleeves with golden borders, and a cropped hem. The saree’s heavy gold-accented pallu served as the centrepiece, elegantly draped over her shoulder to showcase its rich craftsmanship. The attire was initially completed with a fine beige dupatta over her head. The dress was complemented with exquisite temple-inspired gold jewellery. Rashmika wore heavy, layered necklaces, including a broad temple choker, a mango-style (manga mala) long chain, and coin (kasu mala) designs with intricate embossed deities.

Rashmika Mandanna in her wedding attire. (@thedeverakonda/Instagram)

Ornate gold jhumkas adorned her ears, while her arms were baajubandhs, bangles and kadas. The antique-style armlets featured intricate gold carvings, a signature element of South Indian bridal attire. The splendour of the dress was accentuated with minimal makeup, which included a natural base and nude lips. However, Rashmika’s hair game was on point, as they flowed down in natural waves, decorated with mogra strings and gold ornaments. All about Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding attire On his special day, the 36-year-old actor wore an ivory silk dhoti, which he paired with a striking vermillion angavastram (shawl). They were intricately embroidered along the hem with temple-inspired motifs.

Vijay Deverakonda at his wedding. (@rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)