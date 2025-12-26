Rekha at 71 redefines festive glamour in red saree: See 9 pics of her opulent Christmas look with tunic, headband, potli

While the world leans into 'ugly sweaters' and tinsel, veteran actor and style icon Rekha has once again proven that true elegance is timeless. On Christmas day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a series of photos of Rekha, showcasing a look that seamlessly blends the spirit of the season with royal Indian heritage. Also read | Rekha wows at 71 in striking black saree-jacket look Rekha's latest look is a masterclass in monochromatic opulence, perfectly suited for a high-glamour festive celebration. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

Rekha's saree look was a blend of velvet and silk

At 71, Rekha continues to be the ultimate muse, turning a traditional silhouette into a festive statement that is as regal as it is contemporary. Rekha’s Christmas look was a sophisticated take on holiday dressing, centred around a rich, heavy burgundy-red velvet tunic. Velvet, the quintessential winter fabric, provided a luxurious sheen that served as the perfect canvas for the festivities.

She paired the velvet tunic with a matching satin saree in a brighter scarlet red. This play on tones — mixing deep wine with vibrant reds —created a monochromatic opulence that added depth and movement to the outfit. The heavy velvet against the fluid shimmer of satin, a sophisticated mix of burgundy, wine, and scarlet, and a fusion of a structured tunic and the classic grace of a saree made her look unique.

Retro-chic meets antique gold

True to her 'more-is-more' philosophy, Rekha didn't shy away from statement accessories. She layered antique gold jewellery, including chunky bangles and necklaces that popped vibrantly against the deep red fabric. However, it was the styling choices that added a modern edge to the traditional attire. In a nod to 70s retro-chic, she donned oversized tinted sunglasses and a thick velvet headband, keeping her hair sleekly pulled back to highlight her features. A matching velvet potli bag with tassel drawstrings completed the ensemble, reinforcing the coordinated theme.

Rekha's signature glamour was the finishing touch

No Rekha look is complete without her iconic beauty aesthetic – including sindoor. For this festive occasion, she opted for a bold, classic red lip that mirrored the holiday spirit, a bronze-smokey eye paired with flawlessly arched brows and a glowing complexion that defied her 71 years.