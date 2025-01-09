Rekha turns casual dinner outing into a masterclass in elegance with silk saree and her signature red lips. Watch

The paparazzi clicked Rekha after a dinner date in Mumbai. The clips show the veteran actor dressed in an elegant silk saree paired with her signature glam and accessories. Let's decode her look. Rekha gets clicked by the paparazzi during a dinner outing.

Rekha's masterclass in elegance

Rekha chose a pearl white silk saree for the outing. Silk sarees are synonymous with the veteran actor - whose wardrobe is full of steal-worthy drapes. For this occasion, she wore a plain drape in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and neatly pleated on the front. She wore the nine yards with a matching blouse featuring a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Rekha styled the silk saree by layering a cream-coloured silk dupatta on her shoulder. It features tassel work on the border and intricate gold embroidery. For accessories, Rekha chose statement gold jhumkis, kadhas she wore in one hand, a potli bag decked in golden embellishments and tassel adornments, tinted sunglasses, a ring, and gold Kolhapuri style block heels.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted braided bun, Rekha chose darkened brows, bright red lip shade, matching red nails, red bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base for the glam picks.

How did the internet react?

Fans showered Rekha with compliments under the paparazzi videos. One fan called the veteran star ‘Eternal Beauty’, and another wrote, “Grace never goes out style.” A comment read, “Beauty queen.” Another said, “She aged like a finee winee.”

Rekha's beauty secrets

Apart from her impeccable collection of sarees, Rekha is known for her beauty. In an old interview with Asia Spa India, the veteran actor revealed the ‘essential beauty rituals she follows’.

“Age as a number does not feature in my thoughts. Good genes help, and good thoughts help more. You become what you believe. Though I am no authority, I can only share what works for me. Practically, one should eat before 7.30 pm,” she revealed.

“And it's not only about what you eat but also how you eat its presentation, the portion, the right ambience, and even your frame of mind should complement what you do. Like when you have to eat a meal or do yoga and don't have enough time, don't rush into it, or else the results can be adverse. Drinks lots of water. Sleep in a comfortable, cosy, peaceful environment. Love to your heart's content. Last, but not the least, pray with your soul,” she added.