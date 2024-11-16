Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu's simple and sassy 'I Like You But I Like Me More' top is worth 11k. See details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked at the airport recently. The actor chose the classic white crewneck T-shirt and denim jeans combination to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The outfit spells simple and casual styling. Scroll down to find out its price. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a white slogan tee and denim jeans at the airport.

(Also Read | Shalini Passi reveals her haircare secrets: Never colouring hair to using homemade Reetha and amla shampoo)

What is the price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's white T-shirt?

The top is from the shelves of designer Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. It is called the ‘I Like You But I Like Me More Slogan T-Shirt In White’. It is available on the brand's official website. The basic white tee retails at a price of £110, which is approximately ₹11,734.

The price of Samantha's white slogan T-shirt.

Decoding Samantha's airport OOTD

Made from tactile organic cotton, Samantha's ‘I Like You But I Like Me More’ slogan T-shirt embodies designer Victoria Beckham's playful side. Designed with dropped shoulder seams and a classic crew neckline, it has a relaxed fit, half-length sleeves, and a refined feel. The slogan is written on the front in black and pops out on the solid white backdrop.

Samantha wore the top over dark blue denim jeans in an acid-washed style. The pants have a straight-leg silhouette and a relaxed fit. The laidback design of the top and jeans make the OOTD (outfit of the day) a perfect sartorial pick for flights.

The actor accessorised the ensemble with white chunky sneakers, a black Hermes Birkin bag, two gold pendants and charms-adorned neck chains, gold hoop earrings, rings, and black tinted sunglasses. With her auburn hair left open in a side parting and styled in soft curls, Samantha chose darkened brows, glossy pink lips, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

About Samantha

On the work front, Samantha was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj & DK, the spy action series released on Prime Video.