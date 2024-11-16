Shalini Passi reveals her haircare secrets: Never colouring hair to using homemade Reetha and amla shampoo

Be it her health choices, food preferences, take on mental health or her infamous bags, Shalini Passi has the internet mesmerised. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 48-year-old, who recently made her web series debut with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, talked about her haircare routine. In the clip, Shalini revealed that she doesn't colour her hair and uses a natural shampoo. In a recent interview, Shalini Passi revealed that she never colours her hair and uses a natural shampoo.

Shalini Passi's natural shampoo

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shalini revealed that her black tresses are all-natural and never colours them. The 48-year-old also avoids heat styling her hair because she wants it to ‘last like this for 100 years’. She added, “I don't colour my hair. I have two white hair - one from the pandemic and one from my son's college admissions. This is my natural hair colour. I use Reetha (Indian soapberry) and amla to wash it. You first soak it in water for 24 hours or more, and then you grind it. It's like a natural shampoo. So, I use that. Just sometimes, when I am travelling, I use regular shampoo. I also use coconut oil (sic).”

The Fabulous Lives star also dished out the products she strictly avoids to maintain her hair. “I avoid anything with silicone. I don't use shampoos or hair products that have silicone. I don't straighten my hair permanently, but I do occasionally do it with an iron. He [Shalini's hairstylist] is not allowed to spray anything on my scalp. Also, I have donated my hair [and] shaved it four times in Tirupati. So, that's why I don't style or colour my hair,” she stated.

‘I am not a minimalist’

In the interview, while getting her makeup done, Shalini proclaimed that she has found her signature style, and she loves to keep it as it is. The 48-year-old is often seen at many events with her hair tied in a high ponytail. According to her, this ensures that minimum products are used in her hair. She explained, ‘We have found a cheat code where I blow dry minimum. Then, we tie it in a pony, clean up the front, and then we put clips. So even tho everyone is asking me to change hairstyle, I always say no, and now it has become my signature hairstyle.’