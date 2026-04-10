Sara Arjun’s stunning looks from Dhurandhar The Revenge: Recreate her blue embroidered suit to elegant red kurta outfit

Dhurandhar: The Revenge gave us many reasons to appreciate it, but Sara Arjun’s stunning suit truly stole the spotlight. From pastels to muted tones and from contemporary styling to traditional suits, Sara nailed each look with her performance as Yalina. Whether you are someone who loves to carry ethnic wear or not, Sara’s Dhurandhar looks will compel you to recreate it for functions and weddings. Here’s a breakdown of her suit looks and how you can recreate them.

Sara Arjun's looks in Dhurandhar: The Revenge scenes.(shadesofindia/Instagram)

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Also read | Sara Arjun pens note for ‘unsung heroes’ of Dhurandhar, thanks entire crew of Aditya Dhar film: ‘History has been made’

Look 1: Blue embroidered suit

Sara Arjun styled this beautiful blue suit featuring white embroidery at the neckline and sleeves. Paired with matching pants and a dupatta, added a contemporary element to the look. This classic pattern showcases excellent craftsmanship and can be styled for any occasion. You can find same suits on the Shades of India website. If not the same colour, you will find similar patterns, necklines, and sleeve styles.

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{{^usCountry}} Look 2: Red suit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look 2: Red suit {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another classic look that captured the audience's attention was this red suit look, where she carried a red kurta paired with matching pants and a velvet dupatta. The subtle embroidery at the neckline and detailing in the dupatta elevated the look. Shades of India offers similar kaftan kurta and pant styles in different colours, which you can mix and match to create the look. Look 3: Peach suit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another classic look that captured the audience's attention was this red suit look, where she carried a red kurta paired with matching pants and a velvet dupatta. The subtle embroidery at the neckline and detailing in the dupatta elevated the look. Shades of India offers similar kaftan kurta and pant styles in different colours, which you can mix and match to create the look. Look 3: Peach suit {{/usCountry}}

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If you are someone who loves pastel, then Sara Arjun’s peach suit look can be your perfect inspiration. The kurta features intricate kasuti embroidery, featuring detailed geometric and floral motifs around the neckline. Paired with matching pants and dupatta, you can easily recreate the look with Shaded of India’s kaftan collection that offers similar pieces.

Look 4: Dust blue suit

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The scene when Yalina revealed Hamza’s identity to save her child left everyone in tears. Her style element in that intense scene perfectly matches the vibe. She styled a dusty blue kaftan kurta with a knot neckline detailing and paired it with matching pants and dupatta. Shades of India has a similar kaftan in nude colour adorned with intricate kasuti embroidery, featuring detailed geometric motifs along the neckline and sleeves.

Look 5: Black suit

Sara looked absolutely stunning in the black suit that she wore for the pregnancy scene in the movie. The intricate golden embroidery at the neckline and flared silhouette made her look breathtakingly beautiful. You can find similar pieces with matching necklines and sleeve styles under the Chinar collection on the Shades of India website.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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