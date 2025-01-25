Shah Rukh Khan’s ultra-luxurious limited edition watch for IIFA 2025 pre-event will have you gasping at the price

Shah Rukh Khan graced the press conference for the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards in Mumbai last night. The Jawan star looked effortlessly dashing in an all-black outfit, but it was his ultra-luxurious watch that stole the spotlight. A known watch lover, Shah Rukh often flaunts luxury timepieces, and his latest limited-edition piece is a true showstopper. Scroll down to find out how much it costs. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth crores can get you a 2 BHK in Mumbai; find out its price ) Shah Rukh Khan wears luxurious Audemars Piguet watch at IIFA 2025 pre-event.(Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan dons limited-edition luxury watch

Shah Rukh Khan made a statement with an exquisite limited-edition watch from the luxury brand Audemars Piguet. The timepiece, part of the Master Selfwinding collection, is meticulously crafted from 18-carat sand gold and features a parted blue dial with a parallel brush effect, paired with sand gold hands that create a striking play of light and texture.

Its sophistication is further elevated by a matte-finished alligator leather strap in contrasting shades of blue, complemented by an 18k sand gold pin buckle and 30m water resistance, making it a true symbol of luxury and craftsmanship. According to the brand's official website, this stunning watch is a rare masterpiece, with only 250 pieces available worldwide, making it a collector's dream.

What is the price of Shah Rukh's watch?

According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, the actor's luxurious timepiece comes with a retail price of CHF 41,100 (approximately ₹39,14,000). However, its market price is estimated to be around $80,000 (approximately ₹68,93,000), making it a highly coveted and exclusive piece among luxury watch enthusiasts.

About Shah Rukh's look

Shah Rukh Khan served elegance in an all-black look, effortlessly mastering the art of wearing a single shade like a pro. His outfit featured a crisp black shirt with the top button undone, paired with an open-buttoned blazer with folded sleeves and well-tailored pants. He completed the look perfectly with a belt, shiny shoes, and gelled hair.