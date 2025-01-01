Shalini Passi stuns in elegant white gown, pairs it with crystal dove bag. Here's how much the dress costs

A few days ago, Shalini Passi appeared on Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 18. The reality show star, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stunned in a white ensemble paired with a unique crystal bag. Here's how much her outfit costs. Shalini Passi stuns in a white gown paired with a crystal dove bag.

Shalini Passi's outfit

On Tuesday, Shalini Passi took to Instagram to share a few stunning pictures of the outfit she wore on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18. Shalini donned a white cape-effect embellished tulle and crepe gown. Picked from the shelves of Jenny Packham, the gown features a burst of crystals at the tulle neckline. The reality show star also carried Judith Leiber's crystal dove bag to complete her look. She opted for a soft glam appearance and captioned the post, "Nobody can bring you peace but yourself."

Cost of Shalini Passi's white ensemble

If you loved Shalini Passi's look and are curious about the cost, we've got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the designer brand Jenny Packham. While the recommended retail price of the dress is SAR 18,747 ( ₹4,27,581.58), it is currently available for sale on The Outnet for SAR 6,187 ( ₹1,41,119).

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Madhuri Singh, Shalini accessorized her look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, multiple rings adorning her fingers, and silver bracelets. With the help of makeup artist Tanvee, Shalini achieved a flawless look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her hair was styled into a sleek ponytail and accessorized with silver clips, perfectly complementing her glamorous outfit.

Shalini Passi was also one of the new entrants in Karan Johar's reality show Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives. The show stars Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Singh, Seema Sajdeh, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Shalini won the hearts of the audience with her charming personality on the show.