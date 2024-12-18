Shalini Passi shares her tips for glowing skin and emotional wellness: ‘Stress affects your skin more than you think'

Shalini Passi, the latest viral sensation, is grabbing everyone's attention with her bold style and vibrant personality. The 48-year-old art collector and Delhi socialite became a fan favourite after appearing on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Known for her glowing skin and positive vibes, she swears by drinking a beetroot smoothie every morning to keep her skin radiant. In an interview with Health Shots, she opens up about how she started embracing the power of nature for beauty. (Also read: Shalini Passi’s ‘unique’ bag collection of parrot, teddy bear, flamingo is so valuable you could trade it for a new car ) Shalini Passi is an art connoisseur from Delhi who gained fame for her distinctive personality and fashion sense. (Instagram)

Shalini Passi swears by kitchen remedies for glowing skin

Shalini Passi lives a "fabulous life" and rocks regal outfits, but she never underestimates the power of her kitchen ingredients. "I've always believed in nature and simplicity. My mother and grandmother were my first teachers, making remedies with what they had in the kitchen. Over time, I got curious and started adapting these remedies to fit my lifestyle," says Shalini, wife of businessman Sanjay Passi. While she's a fan of home remedies, she stays cautious. "If something's new or feels intense, I check with my family doctor. Home remedies are usually gentle, but it's important to stay cautious and listen to your body," she adds.

When it comes to her glowing skin, Shalini swears by one of her daily rituals: drinking a beetroot smoothie in the morning. "It naturally helps my skin glow," she says. Beetroot is rich in antioxidants, helping fight free radicals that contribute to skin ageing, as per a 2020 study in Nutrition & Metabolism. Shalini also kicks off her day with warm water and lemon, which contains 53 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams, aiding in detoxification and offering antioxidant benefits. "These are simple practices anyone can adopt," she adds.

Shalini’s wellness secrets

Shalini starts her mornings with meditation to set the tone for the day. "In the afternoon, I do one hour of dance, which serves as my cardio. After that, I focus on weights and Pilates for an hour," she shares. She prioritises a good night's sleep and sticks to eating organic food. "I don't consume alcohol or smoke. I also avoid aerated drinks, sugar, and foods high in carbs," she adds.

Shalini is often praised for her positivity, and when asked about it, she says, "Positivity is a choice I make every day, and it takes effort." She surrounds herself with supportive people and focuses on art and creativity. "Meditation and self-reflection also help me stay grounded," she adds. Regarding negative comments on social media, she says, "Social media has its ups and downs. Negative comments do come, but I don't let them affect me." Her philosophy is simple: "If it doesn't add value to your life, let it go."

Shalini Passi on letting go of grudges for better skin and mindset

On the reality series, Shalini revealed, "The reason I don't hold grudges is because it affects my skin." This simple yet impactful statement has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom are still creating viral videos based on it. "It was an offhand remark, but I think it resonated because it's true. We often underestimate the impact our emotions have on our overall health. I'm happy it's leading to conversations about self-care and emotional wellness," the Delhi socialite explains.

Shalini admits it took her a while to connect the dots between stress and her skin's condition. "It was something I gradually realised. During stressful or emotional times, my skin would react with breakouts or dullness. But once I started focusing on emotional healing and forgiveness, I felt lighter mentally, and my skin started reflecting that positive change," says the art enthusiast.

When asked about the possibility of a Bollywood movie, she responds, "I'm not sure yet, but there are plenty of offers coming my way. There are a lot of opportunities." Recently, Shalini made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18, saying that cinema is a powerful platform. "My lack of experience in it, combined with my excitement, could lead to something incredible. Let's see where life takes me," she says with a hopeful outlook.