Shanaya Kapoor drops hint of a summer romance in a white strappy midi dress

Setting us dreaming of an endless summer to far flung places in the sizzling look, Shanaya Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Valentine's Day celebrations this year in a strappy midi dress and we are smitten with her fashion game that drops hint of a summer romance. Laying the perfect fashion inspiration for a sunny summer afternoon or for a virtual date, Shanaya slew in the white strappy midi dress as she indulged on “pasta and flowers” this Valentine's Day and we can't wait to recreate the sultry style.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that gave a sneak-peek of her intimate celebrations while she put her sartorial foot forward, effortlessly. The pictures featured pink roses, a bowl of pasta but we are hooked to Shanaya's dainty look in the living room.

The 22-year-old donned a spotless white midi dress that came with delicate tie details and an easy breezy silhouette to ace the comfy chic vibe. Cinched at the waist to elevate her form, the midi dress was layered bottom down and ended right below her knees while featuring broderie anglaise embroidery all over.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back, Shanaya accessorised her look with a pair of small silver hoop earrings as she walked barefoot in the room. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the soon-to-be-actor opted for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Pouting for the camera, Shanaya struck a few candid poses. She captioned the pictures, “pasta, flowers & summer dresses kinda day #happpyy (sic).”

Comfy, classy and totally versatile, midi dresses are a light, easy outfit-in-one and the backbone of our wardrobe in rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms.