Shloka Mehta with Akash Ambani visits Babulnath Temple; dazzles in a gorgeous ethnic fit for darshan. Watch

Ambani family's badi bahu, Shloka Mehta, visited the Babulnath Temple recently with her husband and Ambani family's eldest son, Akash Ambani. Videos of the couple were shared on social media. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani recently visited the Babulnath temple.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta visit the Babulnath temple

Paparazzi pages shared Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's video from the Babulnath temple on social media. “Under divine watch and high security, Akash Ambani visits Babulnath Temple,” a paparazzi page wrote. The couple sought blessings during their visit. The clip shows Akash and Shloka exiting the religious site with their security personnel, while greeting temple priests and other devotees present there. Let's find out what they wore for the religious visit.

What Akash and Shloka wore for the visit

The video shows Akash dressed in a simple white shirt featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, and full-length sleeves with folded cuffs. He paired the button-down with black pants. Meanwhile, Shloka kept the temple visit look simple in a printed ethnic attire, which comes adorned in a blue and white pattern. She styled the ensemble with a simple no-makeup look, loose tresses, and stacked bracelets, which she wore on one hand.

Who is Shloka Mehta?

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta. Russell Mehta is the Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, which is one of the world's largest diamond manufacturers. She is deeply involved in philanthropy, focusing on medicine, drug rehabilitation, and education. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, an online platform that connects volunteers with NGOs and other social organisations.

Shloka is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple got married in March 2019 in a highly publicised and star-studded ceremony in Mumbai attended by high-profile guests. They studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and were childhood sweethearts. They have two kids - a son, Prithvi, and a daughter, Veda.