Shraddha Kapoor embraces Navratri spirit in glamorous sindoori red saree, long sleeved blouse: Here's how much it costs

Navratri fashion inspiration: Shraddha Kapoor's stunning red saree, with its regal sindoori shade and oversized gold motif, is a classic choice for any Indian occasion. The matching deep-neck blouse with stylish long sleeves elevated the actor's glamorous look from the Thamma trailer launch on September 26 and added a touch of sophistication. Also read | Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and family light up Navratri garba night in vibrant ethnic ensembles. Watch Shraddha Kapoor's red saree look is fitting for Navratri celebrations. (Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor wows in red Masaba saree

The actor's cocktail saree is made of heavy crepe and comes with a ruching and a trail on the side and a long pallu. The red blouse is embroidered with a dense golden embroidery and a deep neck to add that extra oomph. Shraddha's saree is from fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta's label, House of Masaba, and sells for ₹75,000 on the official brand website.

Shraddha Kapoor completed her look with a choker necklace featuring intricate floral patterns made of exquisite kundan stones. The necklace also has a sparkling red diya and a crescent moon, beautifully surrounded by delicate white beads. The actor's neckpiece, from the designer label Vasundhara: Creative Jewelry, is selling at a discount at ₹8,850 right now on the label's website.

Shraddha Kapoor keeps her makeup simple

Shraddha's festive beauty look focused on the eyes and combined the natural, no-makeup look we all know and love with a bright pop of light pink lips. Think: sleek black eyeliner with clean, glowing skin with a pink blush on the cheeks. As for the hair, she swept it completely off one side of her face to show off her accessories, which included dangling gold earrings.

How to recreate Shraddha Kapoor's stunning look

If you're looking to recreate Shraddha's festive look, here are some tips to consider: you can find a variety of red sarees with gold motifs online, and instead of going for a sleeveless or short sleeved blouse, choose a matching long-sleeved blouse. You can also wear a bright blouse in a contrasting colour like green or yellow. To complete the look, consider adding some statement jewellery, like gold earrings or a bold necklace, and styling your hair in loose waves or a sleek bun.