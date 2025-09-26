Karisma Kapoor, Tabu to Malaika Arora, stars light up Navratri season with glam ethnic looks at event: Who wore what

Navratri season became more stylish as celebrities stepped out in stunning ethnic looks to attend an event hosted by Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery label hosted a Navratri celebration in Thrissur on September 25, for which stars like Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor flew out of Mumbai. Other celebs who attended the event were Tabu, Malavika Mohanan, Genelia D'Souza, Sreeleela and others. Let's find out who wore what. Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, and Malaika Arora attend Navartri celebrations hosted by Kalyan Jewellers.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking elegant as ever, Karisma chose a yellow silk saree for the occasion. She paired the elegant six yards with a matching silk blouse featuring a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, and a cropped design. A gold choker necklace, matching jhumkis, kadhas, a mini black leather bag, an embroidered gold potli bag, and gold heels rounded off the accessories. Lastly, she styled the ethnic look with a gajra-adorned, centre-parted, sleek bun, and for the glam, she chose pink lips and minimal makeup.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora embraced Maa Durga's auspicious colour red for the Navratri celebrations. She wore a floor-length anarkali ensemble featuring a gold-embroidered anarkali dress, a matching jacket, and a dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with a diamond necklace, a sleek bun, a red bindi, and minimal glam.

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia chose a cream and gold embroidered silk saree for the occasion. She wore the drape with a stylish blouse featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and delicate thread embroidery. Gold choker necklace, jhumkis, bangles, a centre-parted bun, and a soft glam look rounded off the styling for her ethnic ensemble.

Tabu

Tabu made heads turn at the Navratri celebrations in an ivory saree decked with heavily embroidered patti borders. She glammed up the attire with a half-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and heavy gold kadhai. A gold and kundan choker necklace, matching earrings, and bangles rounded off the accessories. Meanwhile, a centre-parted twisted bun and a minimal, no-makeup look rounded off the glam.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Dressed in a colourful ethnic attire, Kalyani Priyadarshan looked glamorous at the Navratri celebrations. She wore a purple lehenga and blouse set paired with a vibrant green dupatta, all decked with intricate gold embroidery, patti work, and scalloped hem. A choker necklace, jhumkis, a statement ring, side-parted loose tresses, and soft makeup rounded off the styling.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika added a modern touch to the Navratri celebrations with an orange and peach-coloured ombre chiffon saree decked in colourful embroidery and scalloped detailing. She paired the ensemble with a gold blouse, minimal jewels, side-parted loose tresses, and striking makeup.