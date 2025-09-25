Isha Ambani ditches glam for casual white-pink co-ord set; even her ‘simple’ look comes with a price tag of over 45k

Isha Ambani definitely knows how to make a statement, whether she's rocking a glamorous ethnic look or keeping it super casual in a pyjama set. In her recent conversation with Tickle Right, the Reliance Foundation director swapped her usual glam for a cute, comfy pink co-ord set. But don't be fooled, it's definitely not your average outfit when it comes to the price tag. Let's decode her look and find out the details. (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and family light up Navratri garba night in vibrant ethnic ensembles. Watch ) Isha Ambani stuns in comfy pink co-ord set for a casual yet chic look.(Instagram/@bollywoodwomencloset)

Isha Ambani rocks cute pink co-ord set

Isha's outfit features a crisp white top made from breathable cotton fabric, designed with a collared neckline, short sleeves, and button fastening. The contrasting pink blanket stitching adds texture and visual interest, while the natural shell buttons lend an earthy, organic touch. She pairs the top with bright pink, relaxed-fit cotton pants, creating a perfectly comfy look that balances style with ease.

How much it costs

If you loved Isha's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got your back. Her entire look is from the shelves of the brand Rails. Her white top costs £228 (around ₹26,900), while the bright pink pants come with a price tag of £178 (around ₹21,000), making the total cost of her chic ensemble approximately ₹47,900.

With a no-makeup look, her hair tied up in a messy bun, oversized black glasses, and a golden bracelet on her wrist, Isha perfectly finished off her simple look.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018. The couple welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022. They were christened Aadiya Shakti and Krishna.