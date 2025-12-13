Sobhita Dhulipala is a sight to behold in gorgeous purple silk saree and cool silver jewellery in new pics

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a chic ethnic look that can be your next inspo for fun desi formal events. The saree ensemble stood out because of the clever styling along with the richness of local craftsmanship. The look has the potential to earn a special place for anyone who has a soft spot for handloom sarees. The actor took to Instagram on December 13 to share pictures of herself looking regal in a magenta saree as she attended an Aadyam event as the face of the brand. Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous in a magenta saree. (Picture credit: Instagram/@sobhitad)

More about her saree

The actor wore a deep magenta silk saree for the event, exuding a high-end heritage feel. In the comment section, Sobhita wrote, “Wearing - Tanchoi silk weave, origin Varanasi.” Tanchoi silk is a silk weave from Varanasi, known for the fine work, texture and patterns. Upon closer look, the actor's saree contains several horizontal stripes which evoke a sense of understated opulence.

The ensemble included a simple elbow-length blouse, devoid of any extravagant detailing, ensuring the focus stays on the saree. Along with the rich plum-magenta base of the saree, the touch of peach accent breaks the monotony with nice visual contrast.

Sobhita's styling

Now onto the styling, which made this look a class apart. She paired the saree with silver jewellery for a grounded yet edgy style. Sobhita chose a silver-choker style necklace with jhumkas. Staying true to the overall ethnic theme, she tied her hair in a neat bun, opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, dewy makeup base, nude lipstick and wore a small black bindi to complete the look.

Fan reactions

Fans were buzzing in the comment section, praising how graceful she looked in the saree. “The woman who won by silence…gracefully & sheer perseverance”

“And we are mesmerised by you mesmerised by handlooms," one fan added. While another appreciated how gorgeous she looked, "You're beautiful truly inside out. Lovely saree Shobhita"