Sonam Kapoor shares everyday glam routine clip, Anand Ahuja is obsessed with her

There are a few celebrities who are great at doing their own makeup. Believe us when we say this, they can make professional makeup artists run for their money when it comes to doing glam. Especially, during the last year, when most of us were staying at home and working from the comforts of our beds and attending all those Zoom meetings, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Disha Patani's glam videos did come in handy. Another diva who has been sharing makeup videos with her fans is none other than the fashionista herself Sonam Kapoor.

Kapoor recently posted her everyday makeup look on Instagram and we have to say that it is quite easy to follow. The clip started with Sonam waving towards the camera while wearing a basic black T-shirt. She tied her hair in a bun to keep them off her face for the glam video. It showed that the actor applied foundation and concealer under her eyes and blended it nicely. She then applied powder over the concealer for the baking process. For the next step, she put some pink blush using her brush and moved onto her eyebrows.

Using a spoolie brush, she applied product on her brows which was followed by a glossy lip tint. For the next step, Sonam used a highlighter on her cheekbones and the tip of her nose. Finally, she ended the everyday glam by applying some mascara on her eyelashes. The actor shared the fun clip with the caption, "Getting ready for the day... morning (sic)." Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also left an adorable comment on the post that read, "Obsessed w you @sonamkapoor (sic)." Sonam had the perfect reply for this comment.

Anand Ahuja's comment on the picture(Instagram/sonamkapoor )

Anand Ahuja's comment on the picture(Instagram/sonamkapoor )

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor reveals 3 tips for glowing skin in new episode of Vanity Vignettes

Sonam is currently in London with Anand and misses her family, who stays in India, a lot. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2020 Netflix release AK vs AK in which Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap played the lead roles. She has also completed shooting for her upcoming film Blind.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







