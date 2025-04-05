Sonam Kapoor shows up in stunning backless blouse and Tamil script saree at Masaba Gupta’s store launch. See glam pics

Sonam Kapoor made a graceful appearance in a stunning saree to inaugurate designer Masaba Gupta's flagship store in Mehrauli. Draped in an elegant six yards, she looked nothing less than breathtaking. A true fashionista, Sonam never misses a chance to turn heads with her style. Her recent saree look is no different and is bound to leave you awestruck. Let's decode her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s dreamy Swiss getaway with Anand Ahuja and son Vayu includes a fun Zoo visit. Check out top attractions ) Sonam Kapoor stuns in white saree with gold polka dots at Masaba Gupta's store opening. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor stuns in elegant Masaba Gupta saree

On Saturday, Sonam delighted her fans with a weekend treat by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 15 years of friendship, collaboration and iconic motifs. @sonamkapoor opens the @houseofmasaba flagship store in Mehrauli wearing @masabagupta. And it all comes full circle.”

Sonam wore a graceful white saree adorned with classic golden polka dots and black Tamil script printed all over, turning the look into an absolute showstopper. The highlight? The signature House Palm mascot featuring 'Masaba' printed in Tamil script, adding a unique and striking touch to the ensemble.

How she styled her look

She paired the saree with a white blouse featuring full sleeves, a modest neckline, and a striking backless design with tie-on detailing, adding a sultry edge to her otherwise graceful and elegant ensemble.

Styled by her designer sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam elevated her look with statement ruby earrings, a chic pouch purse, and rings adorning her fingers. Assisted by makeup artist Namrata Soni, she looked radiant in nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a glossy nude lip. Her luscious tresses were tied into a neat bun, and a red bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch to her glam saree look.