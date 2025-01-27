Sonam Kapoor stuns in sheer black dress at Paris Fashion Week, styles it with Dior coat that’s equally glamorous

Sonam Kapoor is at the Paris Fashion Week and the diva is already setting fresh fashion goals for us. Sonam’s sartorial sense of fashion is made for the fashion inspo book, for she knows how to always pick the right attire for the right occasion. For Paris fashion Week 2025, Sonam attended the Dior show and gave us glam fashion inspo in a stunning ensemble. Also read | Shanaya Kapoor's stunning Paris Fashion Week diaries serve masterclass in Gen Z style. See pics VOGUE India shared Sonam Kapoor's pictures from Paris Fashion Week 2025 on their Instagram.(Instagram/@vogueindia)

VOGUE India shared a set of pictures of the actor on their official Instagram account, and netizens are smitten already. “Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has arrived at Paris Fashion Week for the Dior show,” read an excerpt of VOGUE India’s Instagram post. For the Dior show, Sonam picked a stunning black sheer dress with a black tube and a sheer black translucent gown. The attire hugged her shape and gave us major fashion goals. Sonam teamed it with a faux fur coat designed by Dior that’s just too glam.

"The actor and newly-minted ambassador of the maison, opted for a monochromatic look featuring a fluid sheer dress from their Spring/ Summer 2025 collection. She paired it with a faux fur coat from the house’s Resort 2025 collection. Pink-toned makeup and pulled-back hair completed her ensemble,” VOGUE India’s post read. Also read | Paris Fashion Week 2025: Rick Owens’ alien-inspired collection merges gothic drama with sustainable fashion

Here’s how Sonam accessorised her look:

Sonam accessorised her look in glossy black leather gloves and matching black leather boots with stilettoes. She carried a black leather bag in one shoulder as she posed for the pictures. For jewellery, Sonam opted for statement earrings with white pearls, and ear cuffs with pearl and diamond embedded details. Also read | Paris Fashion Week: Hermes menswear speeds ahead with bold colours, sleek tailoring for Fall collection

Sonam wore her tresses in a pulled back bun with diamond accessories completing her look. The actor opted for an equally glamorous makeup to match the attire. In pink eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, blush cheeks, and a shade of nude pink lipstick, Sonam completed her look.