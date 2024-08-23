Sonam Kapoor's latest look proves she is the queen of power dressing. Loved her stylish skirt? It costs 1.31 lakh

Sonam Kapoor’s style radiates a finesse with opulent pizzazz. Stunning in a monochrome look, her outfit exemplifies contemporary power dressing while leaving room to be bold and experimental. The aesthetic has an understated feminine touch, complementing the contemporary, almost androgynous look. She looked elegant, with the outfit emanating a sense of fierce authority. The formal elements enhance the minimalist aesthetic, oozing strong dark academia vibes. Kapoor’s style stands out for its unique fusion of contrasting elements that come together cohesively Sonam Kapoor chanelled boss-lady vibes in the purple ensemble.(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

ALSO READ: Fashion alert: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa show how to ace Y2K-inspired big belts

About her look

The 39-year-old actor donned a monochromatic blazer and skirt in a deep plum colour. Her blazer was oversized with a structured tailing and the length of the blazer dips below the waist. Beneath the blazer, she wore a light pink shirt, a sharp contrast to the plum monochrome of her outfit. Buttoned up to the collar, the crisp collar adds a touch of suave formality. The skirt was the highlight of her outfit, a long, high-waisted skirt that embodied fierce sleekness and elegance. In the same colour as the blazer, the skirt sported a slit. Her hair was pulled back, leaving two face-framing curls to complement her subtle makeup. The footwear, which is a close-toed flat, matched the blazer and skirt’s deep plum colour as well. With low accessories, she paired sunglasses and a black sling bag to finish her look.

ALSO READ: Internet reacts to Sonam Kapoor's 'steel balti' vase: ‘The only thing I can afford from her lavish Mumbai home’

Her skirt costs…

The website lists the skirt at 1200 euro.(https://www.phoebephilo.com/)

Sonam Kapoor’s skirt was from the brand Phoebe Philo. The purple skirt’s name is High slit tailored column skirt in berry wool. It’s listed on the Phoebe Philo website at £1200, approximately Rs. 1,31,980. The skirt's tall, structured sleekness, coupled with the sleek slit at the back, really makes it pop.

ALSO READ: Step inside Sonam Kapoor’s stunning Mumbai home that's nothing short of a maximalist antique store: Pics