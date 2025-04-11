Special offers for Prime Members! Min 50% off on ethnic wear for women; Half-price heaven on kurtis, pants and more!

Menu Explore
BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 11, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Amazon Prime Members, get ready to slay in style! Ethnic wear is now a steal – min. 50% off on kurtis, kurtas, sets & more. Time to glow-up that wardrobe!

Yash Gallery Polyester Womens Floral Placement Printed 3/4 Sleeve Keyhole Neck Short Kurta (Large, Green, Regular Fit) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LABEL ADRIJA Womens V Neck Block Print Anarkali Cotton Short Kurti Purple,Relaxed Fit,M View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Woman Cotton Screen Print Straight Fit Short Kurti (Ss17Indnit09Indigom_Indigo_M) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Printed Straight Fit Short Kurti 4 Button Mandarin, Multicolor, XL View Details checkDetails

₹588

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shiv Textiles Rayon Fabric Printed Round Neck Short Kurtis for Women Top Dresses Kurti for Ladies & Girls Kurtis (Chiku_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yash Gallery Womens Cotton Bandhej Printed Regular Fit Short Kurti (1417YKBLACK, XL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

rangita Women 100% Cotton Off White Solid Calf Length Straight Pant, L View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SAADAA Palazzo Dark Purple Pants For Women, Viscose Fabric, Regular Fit, Mid Rise, Deep Pockets, Half-Elasticated Waistband, Formal And Casual Wear (Sd_Plbr_M) View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pistaas Womens Cotton Solid Regular Fit Palazzos (32, Natural) | Rise Style: Mid Rise View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens A-Line Regular Embroidered Kurta in Rayon (MYX-AW23-KU-13_Indigo Blue_4XL) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNI DESIGNER Womens Rayon Viscose Straight Solid Kurta (Sejalani Purple_S_Cream_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kashis CreationsFloral Print Rayon Kurta for Women | Regular Fit Top | Stylish Top for Girls | Top for Office | Kurti for Women | Black | 1083-M View Details checkDetails

₹310

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FIORRA Womens Floral Printed Green Cotton A-Line Kurta FAR0112 View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bollyclues Womens Crepe Straight Bandhani Printed Kurti(BA-01) (Small, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Rayon Regular Fit Kurta (MYX-AW23-KU-13_Off-White_2XL) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose A-Line Printed Kurta with Pant (PNIL White-GS_L_White_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nermosa Women Printed A-Line Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (in, Alpha, XL, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KLOSIA Women Printed V-Neck A-Line Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (in, Alpha, XL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Suppar Sleave Womens Beautiful Viscose Chanderi Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta Set (Kashvi-01) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOSH Womens Solid Chinon Embroidered Round Neck 3/4 Sleeve Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (423-02-L_Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹882

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KLOSIA Women Printed A-Line Kurta and Pant Set With Dupatta | Kurta Set | Ethnic Set | Dupatta Set | Ethnic Set | Kurta Pant | (XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Anarkali Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta & Dupatta (CIA Yellow-GS_XL_Yellow_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹779

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nermosa Block Printed Kurta set for Women with Dupatta (IN, Alpha, 2XL, White) View Details checkDetails

₹689

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Alvami Women Viscose Anarkali Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (XL) Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNI DESIGNER Womens Rayon Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (VCM Pink_M_Pink_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNI DESIGNER Womens Rayon Viscose Straight Printed Kurta with Pant (Barkat Yellow_M_Yellow_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KLOSIA Women Printed Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta (IN, Alpha, 2XL, White) View Details checkDetails

₹599.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Cotton Blend Solid Straight Kurta Palazzo With Dupatta Set (Green_Kd4Gn4028_Large, Regular Fit) View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LookMark Womens Printed Cotton Blend Straight Kurta Pant Dupatta Set - Stylish Ethnic Wear for Women (AZ-LM-OG-KS2116-XXL) Green View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FIORRA Womens Maroon Poly Crepe Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta SET0058-S View Details checkDetails

₹810

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Cotton Silk Sequence Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (195KBD2075-XL_Dark Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Royal Export Womens Viscose Silk Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta (Rx60 Pine Green Kpd_M, Regular Fit) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Rayon Blend Floral Printed Straight Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (164KBD1764-L_Dusty Green) View Details checkDetails

₹729

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Amazon Prime members, the fashion gods have blessed you! We’re talking a minimum of 50% off on ethnic wear that’s ready to make your wardrobe scream main character energy. Amazon is serving up kurtis that are breezy, flattering and besties with every mood. They're perfect for office marathons, chai dates, family functions, or even ‘I want to feel cute at home’ days.

Special offers for Prime Members! Min 50% off on ethnic wear for women(AI Generated)
Special offers for Prime Members! Min 50% off on ethnic wear for women(AI Generated)

Pant suits are here too – the power combo of tradition and boss energy. They say “I run meetings and mehendis with equal grace”. Then there are kurtas – the classic stars of every ethnic wardrobe. Kurta sets? Even better – no ‘what to pair this with’ stress, just throw them on and go from 0 to whoa in seconds. From subtle grace to bold beauty, this sale is a whole ethnic mood board come to life.

Top ethnic wear picks for Prime Members at minimum 50% off:

Kurtis

Kurtis are your everyday fairy godmother. They twirl through weekdays and glide into weekends with zero fuss. One minute they’re all office-formal, next they’re flirty for dinner dates. Style them with jeans, leggings, or even a flowy skirt – they’re game for anything. And at 50% off? It’s basically a shopping love story waiting to happen. You’ll want one in every print, colour, and fabric. Spoiler: you’ll probably buy five. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Ethnic pants

Move over boring suits – ethnic pants are rewriting the power dressing rules. Whether it’s an ethnic blazer vibe or a flowy kurta, these can go with any and every kind! Perfect for weddings where you want to slay without trying too hard, or for boardroom takeovers with a twist. Add a belt, a chunky earring, or a bold bindi – you do you. At half the price, your confidence just got a fashionable upgrade.

Kurtas

Kurtas are like that childhood friend who still makes you feel like your best self. Always reliable, always making you look good. Long, short, A-line, or high-low – they’re that rare combo of easy and elegant. Dress them up with heels or dress them down with kolhapuris – either way, you’re serving style. And with this Prime deal, you can finally stock up on all those Pinterest-inspired looks without breaking the bank.

Kurta sets

No more styling stress – kurta sets are the lazy girl’s way to looking put-together. Perfectly matched, colour-coordinated, and ready to wear in under five minutes. Add a jhumka and you're instantly festive-ready. They're the OG of your ethnic wardrobe – practical, photogenic, and now at pocket-friendly prices. Your mirror’s about to fall in love with you all over again.

Floral kurtas

These kurtas are sunshine in fabric form – playful, pretty, and perfect for those “I just woke up looking like this” vibes. Great for brunches, park strolls, or just spreading positive vibes wherever you go. Add a braid, a no-makeup makeup look, and some juttis, and you’re the desi dream girl. At 50% off, it’s a full bloom moment for your closet.

Straight kurtas

Straight kurtas are the ultimate definition of clean, classy, and cool. They hug your silhouette just right, giving you that sharp ethnic edge. From office days to family dinners, they balance grace and structure like a pro. Pair them with cigarette pants or palazzos, add some statement earrings, and you’ve nailed the ‘elegant but effortless’ aesthetic. And when it’s half price? Even your wallet’s smiling.

Ethnic wear just became your wardrobe’s favourite guest. With Amazon giving you fashion at fabulous prices, there’s no excuse not to slay every day. So go ahead – twirl, strut, slay and repeat. These looks won’t stay in stock for long (but your selfies will live forever)!

Special offers for Prime Members! Min 50% off on ethnic wear for women: FAQs

  • Is the 50% off valid on all products in ethnic wear?

    Yes! Prime members get minimum 50% off across a wide range of ethnic styles including kurtas, sets, pant suits and more.

  • Are the styles available in all sizes?

    Absolutely! Most of our ethnic collection is size-inclusive. But hurry – popular sizes sell out fast!

  • Do I need to apply any coupon code to get the discount?

    Nope! The discount is automatically applied for Prime members – just add to cart and save.

  • Can I return or exchange these items?

    Yes! Return and exchange policies apply as per the usual terms. Just make sure to check each item’s specific return window.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

