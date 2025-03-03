Splash into Holi with style: Your guide to the perfect white kurtis for men and women; From classic to trendy designs

White kurtas for men and kurtis for women have been a fashion favourite for decades. From Bollywood stars dancing in Holi sequences to everyday celebrations, this classic outfit remains a top choice. The simplicity of white lets Holi colors shine, creating a festive look like no other. It’s not just about tradition, it’s a style statement. Celebrate Holi in style! White kurtis create the perfect canvas for vibrant colors, making every splash a fashion statement.(AI Generated)

From flowing silhouettes for women to crisp, tailored fits for men, there’s a white kurta for every taste. Pair yours with jeans, palazzos, or churidars for a modern twist. If you're looking for the perfect outfit for Holi, we’ve got you covered. Our collection features pieces that blend comfort, elegance, and a trendy edge, making sure your ‘Holi ke rang’ moment is as stylish as it is colorful!

And with Myntra’s Birthday Blast Sale in full swing, this is the perfect time to shop with great deals and discounts coming your way!

Loading Suggestions...

Linen white kurtis for women

Breathe easy this Holi in a breezy linen white kurti! Lightweight and chic, it's the perfect canvas for vibrant ‘gulaal’ splashes. Pair it with colorful juttis and bangles, and let the festival colors do the talking. Comfort meets style, making your Holi look effortlessly graceful.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cotton white kurtis for women

Celebrate Holi in comfort with a crisp cotton white kurti. Soft, breathable, and perfect for twirling through clouds of color, this piece brings freshness to your festive vibe. Style it with bright leggings or a flowing skirt for a playful, color-drenched look that’s as lively as the festival itself.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chikankari white kurtis for women

A Chikankari white kurti is pure magic during Holi! The intricate embroidery adds subtle charm, while the white fabric makes an ideal backdrop for vivid colors. Pair it with statement earrings and flowy palazzos for a look that blends heritage and fun. Perfect for Holi celebrations.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Linen white kurtas for men

Keep it cool and classy this Holi with a linen white kurta. Its breathable fabric makes playing with colors a breeze, while the relaxed fit keeps you comfortable all day. Pair with jeans or pajama pants, and let every splash of color turn your outfit into festive art.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cotton white kurtas for men

A cotton white kurta is your Holi must-have! Easy to move in and light on the skin, it’s ideal for dancing through color storms. Roll up the sleeves, add sunglasses, and let loose; because nothing says festive charm like a color-soaked white kurta.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sequined white kurtas for men

Why not add a little sparkle to your Holi look? A sequined white kurta catches the light, and attention as you celebrate. The subtle shimmer contrasts beautifully with bold Holi colors, making you the life of the party, from daylight festivities to evening celebrations.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chikankari white kurtas for men

Bright colors and splashes of joy call for timeless style. White Chikankari kurtas for men bring elegance to Holi celebrations, blending tradition with comfort. The intricate hand embroidery pairs perfectly with vibrant scarves or colorful bottoms. A classic choice that lets you join the festivities while staying effortlessly graceful.

Top picks for you

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

White outfits are Holi essentials. Timeless, stylish, and the perfect canvas for vibrant colors. They let you celebrate freely, blending tradition with festive flair in every splash!

Similar articles for you

Tote-ally Chic: The ultimate guide to women's tote bags

Take your holiday fashion to the next level, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style

Homegrown brand in the spotlight! This January, introduce yourself to Ed-a-mamma by Alia Bhatt

Holi outfits: FAQs Why do people wear white for Holi? White symbolizes a blank canvas, letting Holi colors truly pop. It highlights the vibrant hues of the festival, turning your outfit into a walking piece of festive art!

What fabrics are best for Holi outfits? Breathable fabrics like cotton and linen are perfect. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and easy to clean, ideal for all the splashes and playful chaos of Holi.

How can I style a white kurta or kurti for Holi? Pair it with colorful accessories like juttis, sunglasses, and oxidized jewelry. Add bright dupattas or scarves for extra flair, and you’re ready to celebrate in style!

How do I remove Holi colors from my white clothes? Pre-treat stains with a gentle detergent, soak in cold water, and wash separately. Natural colors usually fade, but for stubborn stains, a mild bleach solution can help.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.