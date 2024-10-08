Suhana Khan impresses with her demure look for event; internet asks is 'mom Gauri Khan not styling her'

Suhana Khan was at the Augustinus Bader launch event, hosted by Tira Beauty, in Mumbai. In a strapless black midi dress, the actor served the ‘demure girl’ aesthetic at the star-studded affair. Netizens loved the look and showered the star kid with compliments. Suhana Khan attends an event in Mumbai.

Diet Sabya reacts to Suhana Khan's look

Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya shared Suhana's photo on their Instagram story with the caption, “Is mother Gauri [Khan] no longer styling her? Blessed be.” In the past, Diet Sabya has often commented on how the 24-year-old doesn't dress her age, and they would love to see her in more Gen-Z clothing. It seems like this new look checks those requirements.

A screenshot of Diet Sabya's story.

Fans praise Suhana

Netizens loved The Archies actor's OOTD for the event. One user complimented her and wrote, “Refreshing! Love this look on her.” Another wrote, “Beautiful and confident.” A fan commented, “Such grace.” A user remarked, “So pretty, like a Disney Princess.”

Decoding Suhana Khan's look

Suhana wore a strapless black Ralph Lauren dress to the Tira Beauty event. It features a plunging square neckline, black button closures down the front, a knee-length slit, a cinched waist accentuating her svelte frame, an A-line flowy skirt, and a belt secured on the waist to complete the look.

Suhana styled the ensemble with minimal yet stylish accessories, including Christian Louboutin Kate slingback leather pumps, a Louis Vuitton mini clutch from their Fall Winter 2021 collection, gold rings, and bow-shaped diamond earrings. She left her hair loose, styling it in a centre parting and securing the front in crown braids.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Suhana chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheekbones, and glowing skin.

About Suhana Khan

Suhana debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She will reportedly be seen next with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it will also star Abhishek Bachchan.