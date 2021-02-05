Sunny Leone's raises the temperature in glamourous avatar
Sunny Leone's Instagram feed is filled with glamourous shots and videos of the actor and host, peppered with insights from life on set and private time with her family. The MTV Splitsvilla host recently took to her Instagram to share several glamourous close-ups of herself looking absolutely stunning. In one of the close-ups she can be seen sporting a neat top knot, dewy nude make-up and a multicoloured manicure. The Ragini MMS 2 actor captioned the photo with the hasthag #mood and the cool emoji. In another post the One Night Stand actor is seen wearing a bathrobe, towel around her head and she quite literally basks in the sun, her cat-eyed sunglasses framing her face. Wearing only a deep red lip shade, Sunny channeled Audrey Hepburn in the picture, captioned, "Even the iconic Audrey Hepburn understood the power of the perfect Lipshade." The actor is currently co-hosting MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singhaa, and even shared a behind the scenes video to her Instagram profile that will have you in splits.
Sunny took to her Instagram to turn food critic from behind the scenes at MTV Splitsvilla's shoot, she was very dismayed at the fact that there were no desserts left. Wearing a snapback, yellow tank top and striped denims the actor can be seen in the video walking around the buffet, she begins by saying,"Let's start from the beginning. I don't eat meat but... This, people like a lot. It's fish and it's almost gone." Sunny then managed to get her hands on some pastries and exclaimed, "Thank you so much!" in delight to the staff. Sunny captioned the video, "Food Review A sneakpeek into what Team @mtvsplitsvilla eats on sets😂. (sic)"
On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the Devang Dholakia directed webseries Bullets alongside Karishma Tanna which released on MXPlayer on January 8. She will be seen next in the 10-episode gun fu series Anamika, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall.
