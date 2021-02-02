Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy
- Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
You’d be lying if you said you do not have food on your mind 24x7 as you work from home and tailoring our thoughts into fabric is Sunny Leone’s latest nightsuit set which is all things quirky and comfy. Our jeans pairs probably think we are dead given the minimal times we donned them amid the pandemic-struck lockdown year and as PJs dominate our current closet, why not slay them with style and elegance.
That is exactly what Sunny did as she shared a glimpse of herself chilling in PJs on a weekday while wearing our thoughts on her sleeves literally. Looking sugar, spice and everything nice, the Bollywood diva donned a snack time night suit and we can’t wait to add it to our wardrobe.
Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared some pictures featuring her in the cheerful shirt-pyjama set which is enough to brighten anyone’s mood in a jiffy. Made from comfortable cotton fabric, the black-base night suit sported quirky prints of burgers, fries, cold drinks, pizza, coffee, ice cream cones, tacos, donuts, hot dogs and noodles in yellow, red, pinks and whites.
Pulling back her luscious tresses into a top knot with a multi-coloured hairband ties in a bow, Sunny nailed the lounge wear look with panache. Striking candid poses for the camera, the diva captioned the pictures, “Yummy!! What's your fav food from my super comfy pajamas by @bellofox ? (sic).”
The night suit is credited to Bellofox which boasts of a tasteful curation to ogle at with the trendiest outlets for fashion freaks. The ensemble originally costs ₹2,100 on their website.
Which lounge wear look are you swearing by these days?
