IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy

  • Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST

You’d be lying if you said you do not have food on your mind 24x7 as you work from home and tailoring our thoughts into fabric is Sunny Leone’s latest nightsuit set which is all things quirky and comfy. Our jeans pairs probably think we are dead given the minimal times we donned them amid the pandemic-struck lockdown year and as PJs dominate our current closet, why not slay them with style and elegance.

That is exactly what Sunny did as she shared a glimpse of herself chilling in PJs on a weekday while wearing our thoughts on her sleeves literally. Looking sugar, spice and everything nice, the Bollywood diva donned a snack time night suit and we can’t wait to add it to our wardrobe.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared some pictures featuring her in the cheerful shirt-pyjama set which is enough to brighten anyone’s mood in a jiffy. Made from comfortable cotton fabric, the black-base night suit sported quirky prints of burgers, fries, cold drinks, pizza, coffee, ice cream cones, tacos, donuts, hot dogs and noodles in yellow, red, pinks and whites.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a top knot with a multi-coloured hairband ties in a bow, Sunny nailed the lounge wear look with panache. Striking candid poses for the camera, the diva captioned the pictures, “Yummy!! What's your fav food from my super comfy pajamas by @bellofox ? (sic).”

The night suit is credited to Bellofox which boasts of a tasteful curation to ogle at with the trendiest outlets for fashion freaks. The ensemble originally costs 2,100 on their website.

Sunny Leones lounge wear from Bellofox(bellofox.com)
Sunny Leones lounge wear from Bellofox(bellofox.com)

Which lounge wear look are you swearing by these days?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone snacks night suit girl work from home dress code work from home pjs fashion goal
app
Close
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
fashion

Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
fashion

Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
With the bi-annual menswear trade event around the corner, here’s decoding the overarching winter style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
fashion

Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth 2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth 2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
Kajol in 10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
fashion

Kajol is a vision in 10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Hop on the vegan style bandwagon

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
A growing number of brands are coming up with bags and accessories made of animal-free leather. It’s a conscious, compassionate choice, they say
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
fashion

Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
fashion

Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
Priyanka Chopra in 7k formal top(YouTube/Marie Claire)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in 7k top for new interview

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shares her date night look(Instagram/aliaabhatt)
Alia Bhatt shares her date night look(Instagram/aliaabhatt)
fashion

Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
fashion

Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at 1400. Get the look

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself jumping playfully in a multicoloured tie dye mini dress, wearing Reebok sneakers, sporting minimal makeup as usual, her dark hair bouncing around her gleeful face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP