Swara Bhasker(Instagram)
Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit

Swara Bhasker, who has been in the midst of several social media feuds (in regards to her views on the farmers protests), recently took to her Instagram to share a few glamourous looks perfect for the winter.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Swara Bhasker is unconventional in more ways than one, be it her onscreen performances, political views and even her fashion sense. The Bhaag Beanie Bhaag actor, who has been in the midst of several social media feuds (in regards to her views on the farmers protests), recently took to her Instagram to share a few glamourous looks. And we have to say, if there's someone who can pull off boss lady fashion, it's boss lady Swara, who pulls of a saree as well as she does a pantsuit. In the post, Swara is seen in a printed ochre coloured pantsuit as she leans over in a chair, her hair neatly parted down the middle and fastened into a low bun. Swara's look exuded 'I mean business' vibes, which she completed with minimal make-up and strappy camel coloured heels. She wore a similar printed teal blue velevet overcoat with flowers and trees over it. The coat and pantsuit are both by designer Suket Dhir. The Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai actor captioned the post, "Rocking it up in the amazing Suket Dhir ! Can’t wait for your new collection Suket!"



This wasn't the only out-of-the-box outfit that Swara rocked this week, the Veere di Wedding actor was earlier spotted in a saree, during the winter! But she had a unique way of warming herself up while looking as elegant as ever in the gorgeous saree that Swara said belonged to her mother. Swara paired the white saree with kaanthaa work with a turtleneck from Zara, gold earrings, necklace, rings and bangles by Amrapali jewels, completing the look with a red lip and a yellow flower neatly tucked into her low bun. Taking to her Instagram Swara posted, "Yepp.. that would be a turtle-neck from Zara, and my mom’s kaanthaa work sari! 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ It’s winter.. whatever keeps you warm!" Well, that was quite the hack for all of us who were scratching our heads about how to style a saree in the freezing winters.

Swara Bhasker exudes boss lady vibes in Suket Dhir pantsuit

