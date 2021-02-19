IND USA
Taapsee Pannu looks like a boss babe in quirky outfit
Taapsee Pannu combines femininity with boss babe vibes in bralette and pants

  • For her recent photo shoot, Taapsee Pannu donned a gorgeous bralette with wide-legged pants and flaunted her toned midriff. The actor added her own twist to the monochrome look and we are in love with it.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:35 PM IST

There have been a lot of divas who have worn a well-fitted power suit and made a statement but leave it to Taapsee Pannu to add funk to a classic suit and make it her own. The Pink actor has become a style icon who can look fabulous in everything. Banarasi sarees to racerback tops and figure-flaunting kurtis, you will find everything in her wardrobe.

Taapsee’s latest pictures in an uber-cool monochrome attire have impressed everyone. In the images, the actor can be seen wearing a black bralette and flaunting her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of white high-waisted pants. The wide-legged pants had black sheer panels at the front and the back along with actual usable pockets.

She completed the look with a black trench coat that had white lining and was adorned with chunky golden buttons. The actor wore a pair of black leather footwear to maintain the monochromatic vibe. Her matte finish makeup also featured subtle colours. Taapsee’s glam included a shimmery eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes and a nude lip. She tied her curly hair in a messy bun which was perfect for this look. The 33-year-old shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Ready...... Take! #AllSet #OnToTheNext (sic).”

This ensemble is the perfect mix of delicate femininity and boss babe attitude. A lot of celebrities including Hrithik Roshan were impressed with the ensemble and left comments on the post.

Comments on the post(Instagram/taapsee)
Comments on the post(Instagram/taapsee)

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2020 release Thappad. Her upcoming projects include Haseen Dillruba in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She has also completed shooting for Jana Gana Mana, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. Taapsee is currently working on her yet-to-be-titled Tamil film by Deepak Sundarajan.

