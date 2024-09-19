Taking cues from Kareena Kapoor: Forget kurtas or skirts, this is how you should re-wear your mom's Banarasi saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended an event celebrating her 25th anniversary in cinema. For the occasion, Kareena wore a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree dress by Amit Aggarwal. While repurposing old Banarasi sarees has been a tradition and trend in Indian households for ages, Kareena's ensemble offers a new way to make a heritage saree evergreen without cutting it up. Kareena Kapoor in an upcycled Banarasi saree gown by Amit Aggarwal.

Forget skirts or kurtas; this is how you should re-wear your mom's Banarasi saree

Often, when we decide to repurpose a saree from our mother's or grandmother's wardrobe, we get it stitched at the tailor's into a skirt, kurta, dress, or gown. However, Kareena Kapoor and Amit Aggarwal offer a new way to repurpose a Banarasi saree that doesn't involve cutting the fabric with the actor's look in a saree dress from the designer's latest collection, Antevorta.

In a post on Instagram, Amit Aggarwal explained the technique that went into creating the unique yet beautiful ensemble. The designer said the saree gown was “restored through meticulous pleating and innovative restoration techniques, preserving the original textile without cutting it.” He added, “Reimagined as a contemporary saree drape, it maintains the integrity and essence of the traditional fabric while crafting it with modern design elements.”

Decoding the pleated saree gown

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the saree gown features a drop-shoulder neck with a pleated pallu supporting the bodice in a fitted silhouette. The asymmetric pleats on the front and the pallu cascading on the back to form a long train preserve the original beauty of traditional saree draping. Meanwhile, the figure-hugging silhouette compliments Kareena's enviable frame.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with sheer black Opera gloves, golden embellished Jimmy Choo pumps, and precious jewels, including a diamond crescent medallion necklace, matching earrings, and a ruby and emerald Polki ring. Lastly, feathered brows, a messy bun, winged eyeliner, pink lips, shimmery eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a crystal bindi rounded off the glam picks.