Tamannaah Bhatia cuts a perfect silhouette in a blue pantsuit. Pictures inside

Tamannaah Bhatia is our fashion goal. The actor's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Tamannaah keeps slaying fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – look like a billion bucks in a pantsuit and slay ethnic fashion vibes in a salwar suit. Tamannaah's Instagram profile is replete with fresh fashion inspo and the actor keeps making fashion lovers scurry to take notes, with each post that she makes on her social media profile.

Tamannaah attended the premiere of the upcoming American television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a stunning pantsuit. The actor shared a slew of pictures from the premiere night on her Instagram profile and since then, her fans on Instagram have been drooling. The actor played muse to fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and picked the power suit for the big night. Tamannaah looked sharp in a bright blue blazer with embellishment details at the shoulders. The blazer came with silk lapel collars and a plunging neckline. Tamannaah further teamed it with a pair of blue formal trousers. In statement diamond earrings from the shelves of Vandals, Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day. " Not all those who wander are lost... some are just busy attending the premiere of The Rings Of Power... like me," read her caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Tamannaah wore her tresses into a back brushed look with a portion of the hair tied to the back. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her formal attire for the day. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

