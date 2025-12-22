Tamannaah Bhatia wears the cutest floral mini dress with no-makeup look to celebrate her 36th birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 36th birthday on December 21. The actor hosted an intimate gathering to celebrate the special day with her loved ones. For the occasion, she slipped into a beige-coloured mini dress. Tamannaah celebrates 36th birthday with her friends. (X/@Suriya_Speaks)

Also Read | Not Nita Ambani, this Indian billionaire owns ₹126 crore rare pink diamond ring that once belonged to Queen of France

What did Tamannaah Bhatia wear for her birthday bash?

Pictures and videos from Tamannaah's intimate get-together were shared by her friends and fan pages on social media. They offered a glimpse of the stylish ensemble she chose for the occasion: a chic Zimmermann mini-length dress, styled with minimal additions and a no-makeup makeup look. Let's decode what she wore.

The dress is made from a chic silk linen fabric and features a criss-cross pleat on the bodice, adjustable straps and boning along the front, side and back seam, shirring detail at centre back with invisible zip, fitted waist panel, crystal trim on the straps and hem, and a removable rouleau belt with flower detail.

The plunging neckline, cut-out under the bust, mini hem length, flowy skirt, fit-and-flare silhouette, and romantic floral patterns in neutral tones add a feminine touch to the ensemble.

How much does the dress cost?

Tamannaah's Zimmermann look is called the Memento Twist Front Mini Dress in Rose Arbor. It is from the label's Fall 2025 Collection, Hypnotic, according to the label. The ensemble originally costs ₹1,43,300. However, it is available at a discounted price of Rs‌ 1,00,300 on the official site of the label.

How did Tamannaah style the look?

The actor opted for a minimalist aesthetic to style the simple yet stylish ensemble. For her tresses, she decided to leave them loose in a side part, and for accessories, she wore only a pair of gold earrings. Lastly, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, a dewy base, and lightly coated mascara on the lashes rounded off the look.