Tara Sutaria at AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai stuns wearing stylish black gown with high slit; here's how much it costs

Actor Tara Sutaria joined AP Dhillon onstage at his Mumbai concert on December 26, where the two shared a hug and a quick kiss on the cheek. The moment was captured on video, and fans noticed the reaction of Tara's boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, in the crowd. Tara Sutaria steals the spotlight in a glam evening dress. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Irrespective of the social media buzz around her appearance at the singer's gig, Tara delivered some serious sartorial goals for New Year's Eve parties in her black gown. Her style was unmissable. Let's take a closer look at her dress and how you, too, can recreate it.

More about the dress

The dress Tara Sutaria wore to the concert is from House of CB, a British luxury womenswear brand. The gown, named the Issey Black Stretch Mesh Draped Maxi Dress, is priced at £189, which is approximately 22,906 INR. The dress featured a body-hugging silhouette, a plunging deep V-neckline, spaghetti straps and a sultry slit. Tara wore a bracelet and styled her hair in loose curls for the soft glam effect. She did go full glam with soft bronzy makeup and voluminous lashes.

How to recreate this look?

For your own standout evening look that turns heads and feels effortlessly glamorous, keep a few basics in mind. Choose a bodycon gown with a slit for that sensuous touch, and if you want to take it up a notch, go for soft risque details, whether it is cutouts or a plunging neckline. Avoid pairing the dress with extravagant jewellery. Instead, stick to minimal, refined pieces, just like Tara did with her simple but sophisticated bracelet and ear pieces. Wrap up the look with glowing, bronzy makeup, hair styled in soft waves and strappy heels.