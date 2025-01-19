Taylor Swift wears her most expensive game day outfit ever to support Travis Kelce; it is worth 19 lakh

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, in one of her most expensive game-day outfits yet! The Reputation singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans game in a head-to-toe Chanel outfit that is worth some big bucks. Let's decode what the musician wore. Taylor Swift's outfit for attending the Chiefs game is worth ₹ 19 lakh.

Taylor Swift's most expensive game day look

Taylor's full Chanel look from the French luxury fashion house's Resort 2025 collection, as pointed out by Sarah Chapelle of the Taylor Swift Styled Instagram account. Per Sarah, the Black and White Tweed Coat from Chanel is worth USD 9,600 (approximately ₹8,31,134).

Meanwhile, the Wool Jersey Jumpsuit is worth USD 4,650 (approximately ₹4,02,581), and the Pearl Chain Bel costs USD 2,250 (approximately ₹1,94,797). Additionally, she also wore oversized double C Chanel disc earrings worth USD 1,150 ( ₹99,562) and a Chanel mini flap bag that cost USD 5,000 ( ₹4,32,883). The total cost of her ensemble is ₹19,60,957.

More about Taylor Swift's outfit

The Chanel ensemble is an appropriately winterized look that you can easily take inspiration from to build your own OOTD with similar pieces. As for the tweed coat, it features an open front with buttons, an oversized silhouette, full-length sleeves with folded ends, a grey-black check pattern, and a thigh-length hem.

She paired it with the wool romper that has a front zip enclosure, raised collars, front pockets, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with sheer black stockings, a pearl-adorned belt, knee-length heels boots, leather gloves, pearl earrings, and a shoulder bag. With her dirty-blonde locks styled with soft, side-swept bangs and left loose, the singer chose her signature red lips, minimal glam, flushed cheeks, and winged eyeliner for the glam.

At the game, Taylor was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, her brother Austin Swift, and Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce.