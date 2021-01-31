The power of savoir faire
Comfort-driven, elegant and season-less - this could be an apt way to sum up the Hermès Fall 2021 collection. An earthy colour palette offset with punchy accents and crafted in luxe fabrics set the mood for the label’s artistic director Véronique Nichanian’s latest outing. The designer has time and again exemplified the French luxury house’s savoir faire through her powerful take on menswear - from off-kilter tailoring techniques to her unique push on layering to exhibiting an overall vibe of freedom and movement without ever compromising on refinement. Post Covid, Nichanian addressed the demand of the elevated work wear and slouchy tailoring by showcasing voluminous suits and twist pocket work shirts. Offset by a litany of vibrant sneakers in knit and calfskin — the lambskin track pants and uber-comfy cardigans, the line-up struck a delicate balance between the codes of tailoring and elements of athleticism. The joggers which were presented with side-stripes and piped blouson jackets were definitely the highpoint and evoked instant desirability. .
Derived from saddlery, the piqûres étrivière or piqûres filantes were discreetly visible in pieces as Nichanian stayed true to the luxury house’s equestrian heritage. .
Parkas with high collar and hood, straight coats with playful unframed pockets, raincoats, zipped straight blousons with piqûres filantes, zipped sweatshirts with hood or high collar, zipped over- shirts with high collar, sleeveless waistcoats could be mixed and matched in different ensembles depending on one’s mood. .
The presentation’s performance broadcast live from the Hermès workshops in Pantin offered the audience an immersive experience. The magnificent grand staircase upon which the models paraded was the show’s backbone as lights penetrated thus revealing the high and the low, the inside and outside.
Superimpose optimism and pleasure with the label’s hallowed craftsmanship and you’ve pretty much summed up the mood of the collection.
