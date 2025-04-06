The ultimate denim shorts collection is here! Check out these must-have picks to add to your wardrobe

Denim shorts are a wardrobe essential, be it if you’re hitting the beach, heading out for brunch, or just chilling in style. They’re versatile, comfortable, and effortlessly stylish. Regardless of if you prefer high-rise, mid-rise, distressed, or washed designs, Myntra has got the perfect pair for you. From casual to cool: The ultimate denim shorts collection is here!(Pexels)

So if you have been looking for just the right pair of shorts to wear all-day long, then this guide is for you! Here you’ll find trendy denim shorts that cater to different styles and fits. Plus, we’ll suggest how to style each pair for the perfect outfit. Let’s dive into these must-have picks!

Best denim shorts to level up your style:

A timeless black denim short is a must-have in every wardrobe. These mid-rise shorts from KASSUALLY offer a regular fit that’s both comfortable and flattering. The deep black hue makes them easy to pair with anything, whether you want a laid-back or edgy look.

Pair it with: A white crop top and sneakers for a monochrome street-style look, or a vibrant tank top with heels for a night out.

Looking for a chic and trendy option? These high-rise denim shorts from TARAMA are perfect for creating that long-legged look. The snug fit and quality denim make them a great pick for casual days or dressed-up evenings.

Pair it with: A tucked-in oversized shirt and ankle boots for a fashion-forward look, or a simple bodysuit and flats for effortless summer vibes.

For those who love a classic denim look, these mid-rise washed shorts from Malachi are a perfect choice. The faded wash gives them a vintage charm while keeping them modern and trendy.

Pair it with: A pastel off-shoulder top and espadrilles for a breezy, feminine look, or a fitted tank top with a statement belt for a stylish twist.

If edgy and bold is your style, these distressed high-rise denim shorts from AngelFab will be your new go-to. With frayed edges and a cool, worn-in look, they add instant attitude to any outfit.

Pair it with: A graphic tee and combat boots for a grunge-inspired look, or a crop hoodie with sneakers for a sporty streetwear vibe.

Simple, stylish, and high-rise; these denim shorts from DOLCE CRUDO offer a flattering fit that hugs your waist while keeping you comfortable. A staple piece that you can style up or down with ease.

Pair it with: A flowy blouse and strappy sandals for a boho-chic vibe, or a tucked-in polo tee with loafers for a preppy, polished look.

Stylish denim shorts on Amazon:

These washed high-rise shorts from Being Human blend casual comfort with an effortlessly cool look. The light-wash denim makes them perfect for daytime outings and beach vacations. Wear it for a brunch, grocery run or even a laidback date night!

Pair it with: A bright cami and flip-flops for a relaxed summer outfit, or a denim jacket with sneakers for a trendy double-denim look.

For a unique take on denim shorts, these slim-fit grey denim shorts from SHOWOFF add an edgy and modern touch. The sleek colour makes them a great alternative to classic blue denim.

Pair it with: A black crop top and thigh-high boots for a bold evening look, or a pastel blouse with ballet flats for a soft, stylish aesthetic.

A classic navy blue wash makes these mid-rise shorts from DressBerry a versatile staple. The comfortable fit and stylish wash make them a go-to for effortless fashion.

Pair it with: A white linen shirt and tan sandals for a vacation-ready outfit, or a graphic tee with sneakers for a sporty, casual look.

Denim shorts are a timeless and versatile piece that every woman should own. Whether you prefer classic washes, trendy distressed styles, or sleek high-rise fits, there’s a perfect pair for every occasion. Pair them with the right top and accessories, and you’ll have endless outfit possibilities. So find your favourite pair, and style them your way!

Stylish denim shorts: FAQs How do I choose the right fit for denim shorts? Consider your body shape and comfort preference. High-rise shorts elongate the legs, while mid-rise options provide a balanced, relaxed fit. Slim-fit styles hug your curves, while regular fits offer more room for movement.

How do I take care of my denim shorts? Wash your denim shorts in cold water, preferably inside out, to maintain colour and fabric quality. Avoid excessive washing to keep them looking fresh for longer.

Can I wear denim shorts for dressy occasions? Absolutely! Pair a structured blazer with dark-wash denim shorts and heels for a chic and elevated look. Accessories like statement jewellery can also add sophistication.

Are denim shorts suitable for all body types? Yes! With different rises, fits, and styles available, there’s a denim short for everyone. Opt for high-rise styles to define the waist or relaxed fits for a laid-back feel.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.