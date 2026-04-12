These cotton short kurtis are basically summer in outfit form; 8 picks for women
Cotton short kurtis are the ultimate summer heroes. They are easy to wear, versatile and always stylish, while making everyday dressing feel lighter and breezier.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LIBOZA Cotton Short Kurti for Women Round Shape, Stylish Womens Kurtis Tunics Woman Kurta on Jeans | Shorts Tops Kurthis Top |Fancy Kurtee (in, Alpha, XL, Regular, Green)View Details
₹299
Libas Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurtis (37149_WhiteView Details
Ada Women's Cotton Top Tunic Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Short Regular Fit Kurti A911262 Pink (XL)View Details
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Straight Kurti (SS17IKKATST02BWhiteM)View Details
₹439
Amazon Brand - Myx Women's Cotton Regular Short Kurti (SS20MYXCORE22_Maroon-Bandhej_3XL)View Details
₹439
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
When the heat hits and your wardrobe starts feeling like a burden, there’s only one thing that truly makes sense; cotton short kurtis. Light, breathable and effortlessly stylish, they’re that one piece you can throw on and instantly feel put-together without actually trying.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
They sit perfectly between casual and dressy. Pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts or even dhoti pants; they adapt to your mood, your day and your plans. Whether you’re heading to work, running errands or stepping out for coffee, these kurtis keep things easy, airy and chic.
Here are some of the best picks you’ll keep reaching for all season long.
Cotton short kurtis for women
This one is your everyday essential with a touch of polish. Crafted in breathable cotton, it feels soft on the skin while still looking structured enough for daily wear. The design is simple yet versatile, making it easy to style across multiple outfits without feeling repetitive.
It’s the kind of kurti you’ll reach for on busy mornings when you want something reliable that still looks good.
Style tip: Pair with straight-fit jeans and kolhapuris for a clean, fuss-free look.
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This Libas kurti brings just the right amount of elegance to your everyday wardrobe. The delicate embroidery stands out beautifully against the soft cotton base, adding detail without making it feel heavy.
It’s that perfect “in-between” piece; comfortable like your favourite basic, but elevated enough for office wear or casual outings. The straight silhouette also makes it universally flattering.
Style tip: Style with cigarette pants and minimal jewellery for a refined, work-ready outfit.
Nothing beats the charm of chikankari, and this piece from Ada proves exactly that. Featuring intricate hand embroidery on soft cotton, it feels timeless, elegant and incredibly wearable.
The craftsmanship adds a subtle richness to the kurti, while the breathable fabric keeps it practical for everyday use. It’s one of those pieces that never goes out of style.
Style tip: Pair with palazzos and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic look.
This Myx kurti is all about easy, everyday style. The straight cut keeps it clean and structured, while the playful prints add a fun, youthful vibe.
It’s lightweight, breathable and perfect for long days when comfort is non-negotiable but you still want to look put-together.
Style tip: Team it with ankle-length pants and flats for a quick, polished look.
Relaxed, versatile and effortlessly stylish, this printed kurti is made for days when you want to keep things simple. The fit is easy and forgiving, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort.
It works equally well as a standalone piece or layered under jackets or shrugs for a more styled look.
Style tip: Pair with denim shorts or culottes for a modern Indo-fusion vibe.
If you love traditional prints, this Jaipuri kurti is a must-have. Known for their vibrant patterns and artisanal feel, Jaipuri prints instantly add character to your outfit.
The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the design gives it that distinct ethnic charm that stands out without trying too hard.
Style tip: Pair with juttis and a sling bag for a laid-back, desi-chic look.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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