Tired of basic shirts? This kurta-style switch is what men are wearing now; 8 picks for you
Kurta-style shirts offer a smart alternative to basic shirts; they are comfortable, versatile, and easy to style for everyday wear.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Zombom Cotton Polyester Blend Solid Casual Regular Fit Mandarin/Chinese Collor Short Kurta for Men Navy BlueView Details
₹495
Macsivo Cotton Blend Solid Casual Short Kurta for Men Long Sleeve Mandarin Collar Stylish Shirt Kurta for Men SkyView Details
₹495
Zombom Combo of Men's Solid Cotton Polyester Blend Full Sleeve Straight Kurta Shirt (Pack of 2)View Details
₹795
DEELMO Men's Cotton Blend Mandarin Collar Regular Fit Full Sleeve Casual Short Kurta, Beige, 2XLView Details
₹485
Zombom Combo of Men's Solid Cotton Polyester Blend Full Sleeve Straight Kurta Shirt (Pack of 2) White-Sky BlueView Details
₹795
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If your wardrobe feels stuck between plain shirts and occasional kurtas, this trend fixes that gap instantly. Kurta-style shirts are becoming the go-to because they look sharper than a tee but feel more relaxed than a formal shirt, and that balance is exactly what men are leaning into right now.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
They’re showing up everywhere for a reason. The mandarin collar adds structure without stiffness, the shorter length keeps it casual, and the overall fit works across settings: office, dinner, casual outings, and even small functions. It’s the kind of piece that makes you look like you’ve made an effort, without actually overthinking your outfit.
8 Kurta-style shirts for men
Clean, minimal, and easy to wear, this kurta-style shirt gets the basics right. The mandarin collar instantly sharpens the look, while the regular fit keeps it comfortable enough for daily wear. The cotton-poly blend also means it holds shape better through long days.
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This one feels slightly more structured, making it ideal if you want something that leans closer to smart casual. The full sleeves and clean finish give it a polished edge, without making it feel too formal. Works especially well for office days or dinners where you want to look a bit more refined.
This is your everyday, no-fuss option. The design is simple, the fit is relaxed, and the fabric is easy to maintain. It’s not trying to stand out, and that’s exactly why it works. Perfect for casual wear, travel days, or when you just want something easy to throw on.
A reliable wardrobe staple, this kurta keeps things straightforward with a clean design and comfortable fit. It’s breathable enough for long wear and versatile enough to style across different looks. It’s one of those pieces you’ll end up wearing more often than expected.
This is your everyday, no-fuss option. The design is simple, the fit is relaxed, and the fabric is easy to maintain. It’s not trying to stand out, and that’s exactly why it works. Perfect for casual wear, travel days, or when you just want something easy to throw on.
A reliable wardrobe staple, this kurta keeps things straightforward with a clean design and comfortable fit. It’s breathable enough for long wear and versatile enough to style across different looks. It’s one of those pieces you’ll end up wearing more often than expected.
This one keeps things clean and modern with a straight cut and solid colour. It’s easy to style and works across different occasions without needing much effort. A practical, everyday option that doesn’t overcomplicate your wardrobe.
Kurta-style shirts are a smarter way to dress. They sit perfectly between casual and polished, making them one of the easiest upgrades you can make to your wardrobe right now.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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