Top 8 Lipsticks with SPF: Now get pout-perfect lips without sun damage; Kiss the sun goodbye

We have a bunch of sunscreens and sun protectant sprays when it comes to protecting our face and hair from the harmful rays of the sun. But what about when it comes to caring for our lips? Just a swipe of lipstick shade and all set to step out? Don't forget, the harmful sun rays do affect the skin on our lips as well. So, simply swiping your favourite mauves or reds won't do. Top 8 lipsticks with SPF(Ai-Generated)

You need ultimate protection and a lipstick with SPF is your ultimate go to product! Yes, the market is loaded with lipsticks that assure sun protection. Be it the bold shade of reds, girly pinks, or no-nonsense nudes, here is a list of lipsticks with SPF just for you.

Pilgrim’s Matte Bullet Lipstick delivers intense colour in a single swipe, giving your lips a bold, velvety matte finish. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it glides on effortlessly without drying. Its transfer proof and smudge proof formula ensures your look stays flawless all day, even through meals and sips. Perfect for long wear, it resists fading while keeping your lips comfortable and vibrant. Pump up your makeup routine with this richly pigmented, reliable lipstick that complements every occasion beautifully.

Chambor Powdery Matte Glamour Lipstick offers a sophisticated powder-matte finish combined with SPF 30 to protect your lips from sun damage. It delivers bold, saturated colour in one stroke, staying comfortable and vibrant for hours. Its lightweight texture glides on smoothly without feathering or drying your lips. Perfect for both day and evening looks, this lipstick keeps your pout glamorous, protected, and fresh. Make every smile radiant while enjoying the benefits of sun protection.

Beauty People Show Stopper Liquid Lip Colour coats your lips with striking, high-impact colour that turns heads instantly. Its lightweight liquid formula dries quickly to a smooth matte finish, offering bold colour payoff without cracking. Long-lasting and comfortable, it stays put for hours, resisting smudges and transfer. Designed for glamorous evenings and everyday wear, this lip colour brings confidence and charm to every smile. Apply once and let your lips steal the spotlight effortlessly.

MyGlamm Soiree Lipstick combines creamy comfort with a rich matte finish, delivering colour that lasts through the night. Its highly pigmented formula glides smoothly, enveloping lips in intense colour without tugging. Long-lasting and non-drying, it keeps your pout soft while offering a sophisticated matte look. Whether for parties or daily glam, this lipstick lets you express yourself confidently and beautifully. Stay flawless and bold with every application of this versatile, stunning creamy matte lipstick.

Renee Matte Lock Lipstick infuses nourishing avocado oil with SPF 15 protection, keeping your lips soft and shielded. Its velvety matte formula locks in rich colour, offering full coverage that lasts for hours without smudging. Lightweight yet highly pigmented, it glides effortlessly to create a statement look while caring for your lips. Ideal for everyday wear, it ensures your pout stays hydrated, vibrant, and sun-protected, all while delivering a smooth, transfer-resistant matte finish.

Earth Rhythm Lips Don’t Lie Serum Lipstick pampers your lips with skincare benefits and vibrant colour. Infused with nourishing serums, it hydrates and heals while delivering a creamy matte finish that stays all day. The rich pigments ensure high-impact colour in a single swipe, enhancing your natural beauty. Lightweight and soothing, it glides effortlessly, leaving your lips soft and conditioned. Wear it confidently knowing it cares for your lips while keeping them irresistibly gorgeous.

Plum Velvet Haze Lipstick combines a luxurious powder-matte texture with SPF 30 to protect and beautify your lips. Offering intense pigmentation in a soft, lightweight formula, it delivers a sophisticated, long-lasting matte look. It glides effortlessly, feels featherlight, and keeps lips comfortable throughout the day. Sun-protected and richly coloured, this lipstick is perfect for daily wear, ensuring your lips remain vibrant, healthy, and chic no matter the occasion. Look stunning with care and confidence.

SERY Matte Care Lipstick delivers creamy, lightweight colour with a stunning matte finish and SPF 15 sun protection. Its richly pigmented formula glides on smoothly, offering long-lasting wear that feels comfortable on the lips. Infused with caring ingredients, it keeps your pout nourished while resisting smudges and fading. Whether you’re at work or play, this lipstick ensures your lips stay beautiful, soft, and sun-protected all day. Achieve a flawless, confident look effortlessly with every swipe.

FAQ for lipsticks with SPF Does SPF in lipstick make a real difference? Yes! Lips have very thin skin and almost no melanin (which naturally protects skin from UV). Even a small amount of SPF (like SPF 15 or 20) can significantly reduce UV damage when applied regularly.

How often should I reapply lipstick with SPF? Just like sunscreen, it’s best to reapply your SPF lipstick every 2–3 hours, especially after eating, drinking, or wiping your lips.

What SPF level is recommended for lip protection? SPF 15 is generally considered the minimum, but SPF 30 or higher offers better protection, particularly if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

Are SPF lipsticks moisturizing too? Most SPF lipsticks also contain moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, oils, or vitamin E to keep lips soft and hydrated while protecting from the sun.

Do tinted or coloured SPF lipsticks still protect as much as clear ones? Yes — as long as the product is labelled with an SPF rating, the tint or colour does not reduce its effectiveness.

