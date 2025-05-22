Top 8 spray perfumes for men and women that elevate your mood and confidence instantly

With summer heat intensifying, it becomes crucial to look fresh and smell great all day long. And then comes the saviour; spray perfumes! Each spritz of spray perfumes gives you a dose of long-lasting freshness and a scent that lingers. Be it a regular day at work, or a special date night with your beloved, just a few sprays of the spray perfumes, and you're done! Best spray perfumes for men and women(Pexels)

Portable, powerful, and irresistibly personal, spray perfumes let you rewrite your aura wherever you go. In case, you too are thinking of buying a spray perfume for yourself, then we have listed our top 8 picks of spray perfumes for you.

1. Forest Essentials Body Mist Lime Saffron Oudh | Long Lasting & Intense Body Mist for Women & Men

Loading Suggestions...

Forest Essentials Body Mist combines luxurious Ayurvedic ingredients with refreshing floral and herbal notes to hydrate and scent your skin. This spray perfume instantly uplifts your mood with its light, soothing fragrance, making it perfect for daily use. It revitalizes the skin and leaves a lasting impression without being overpowering. This spray is free from harmful chemicals, and suits all skin types.

Specifications Key Ingredients: Pure essential oils, Ayurvedic herbs Type: Body Mist Fragrance: Floral, herbal Free from: Sulphates, parabens Suitable for: All skin types Volume: 100 ml (varies by variant) Packaging: Elegant spray bottle Click Here to Buy Forest Essentials Body Mist Lime Saffron Oudh | Long Lasting & Intense Body Mist for Women & Men

2. The Body Shop Shea Body Mist For Unisex, 100Ml - Fresh

Loading Suggestions...

The Body Shop Shea Body Mist delivers a warm, nutty fragrance infused with shea butter. This lightweight mist refreshes and softens the skin while offering a subtle, lingering scent. This spray perfume is perfect for those who love a creamy, comforting aroma that isn't too strong. It provides a quick burst of freshness, leaving your skin feeling pampered and delicately perfumed.

Specifications Type: Body Mist Key Ingredient: Shea butter extract Fragrance: Nutty, warm Free from: Animal testing Suitable for: Normal to dry skin Volume: 100 ml Packaging: Recyclable plastic spray bottle Click Here to Buy The Body Shop Shea Body Mist For Unisex, 100Ml - Fresh

3. Blue Nectar Body Mist for Women and Men. Long Lasting Uplifting Body Spray with Himalayan Rose and Cardamom (100ml)

Loading Suggestions...

Blue Nectar Body Mist blends Ayurvedic herbs with modern fragrance for a refreshing and therapeutic scent. This spray perfume rejuvenates your senses with each spray and keeps your skin lightly scented throughout the day. This spray is enriched with aloe vera and natural oils, that hydrates and tones the skin while uplifting your mood. Its toxin-free formula also ensures gentle care.

Specifications Type: Body Mist Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, natural oils, Ayurvedic herbs Fragrance: Floral/spicy variants Free from: Sulphates, parabens, mineral oils Suitable for: All skin types Volume: 100 ml Packaging: Travel-friendly spray bottle Click Here to Buy Blue Nectar Body Mist for Women and Men. Long Lasting Uplifting Body Spray with Himalayan Rose and Cardamom (100ml)

4. Bella Vita Luxury Senorita Women Body Spray Mist Perfume for Refreshing Floral & pomegranate Long Lasting Fragrance with Mint, 150 Ml

Loading Suggestions...

Bella Vita Luxury Senorita Body Spray Mist offers a vibrant and flirty fragrance, which is ideal for the modern woman. With a captivating blend of fruity and floral notes, this mist leaves a refreshing trail that lasts throughout the day. Designed for easy everyday use and for all skin types, it energizes your spirit while keeping body odour at bay.

Specifications Type: Body Spray Mist Fragrance: Fruity-floral Free from: Parabens Suitable for: Women, all skin types Volume: 120 ml Packaging: Chic cylindrical spray can Click Here to Buy Bella Vita Luxury Senorita Women Body Spray Mist Perfume for Refreshing Floral & pomegranate Long Lasting Fragrance with Mint, 150 Ml

5. Aqualogica Refresh+ Cherry Blossom Bloom Perfume Body Mist with Zemea and Hyaluronic Acid - 150 ml | Sweet Floral & Fruity Notes of Pear & Jasmine | Long-Lasting Fragrance | Hydrating & Non-Irritating

Loading Suggestions...

Aqualogica Refresh+ Cherry Blossom Bloom Perfume surrounds you with a delicate, floral fragrance inspired by blooming cherry blossoms. This spray perfume combines hydration with long-lasting scent to keep you fresh throughout the day. It’s enriched with moisturizing agents that nourish your skin while enhancing your natural aroma. This spray perfume is ideal for daily use, and it's lightweight formula makes it perfect for spring and summer wear.

Specifications Type: Perfume Body Mist keynote: Cherry blossom Free from: Toxins, animal testing Suitable for: All skin types Volume: 150 ml Packaging: Sleek pastel spray bottle Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Refresh+ Cherry Blossom Bloom Perfume Body Mist with Zemea and Hyaluronic Acid - 150 ml | Sweet Floral & Fruity Notes of Pear & Jasmine | Long-Lasting Fragrance | Hydrating & Non-Irritating

6. Plum BodyLovin' Trippin' Mimosas Body Mist | Long Lasting Citrus Fragrance For Women & Men With Grapefruit, Red Berries & Musk | High On Fun | Travel-Friendly Perfume Body Spray 150 ml

Loading Suggestions...

Plum BodyLovin' Trippin' Mimosas Body Mist is a perfect for a beachy, holiday feel. Its cheerful scent features mimosa and orange notes that keep you refreshed and energized all day. This vegan, cruelty-free spray perfume not only smells amazing but also pampers your skin with gentle hydration.

This spray is ideal for everyday use, especially in summer, and pairs well with other Plum BodyLovin’ products for a layered fragrance experience.

Specifications Type: Body Mist Fragrance: Citrus, mimosa Free from: Parabens, phthalates, animal-derived ingredients Suitable for: All skin types Volume: 150 ml Packaging: Fun, colourful spray bottle Click Here to Buy Plum BodyLovin Trippin Mimosas Body Mist | Long Lasting Citrus Fragrance For Women & Men With Grapefruit, Red Berries & Musk | High On Fun | Travel-Friendly Perfume Body Spray 150 ml

7. Nike Sea Breeze Body Mist for Men, 200ml, Aqua Fragrance Spray, Refreshing Deodorizer

Loading Suggestions...

Nike Sea Breeze Body Mist offers a crisp, aquatic fragrance that revitalizes your senses instantly. With fresh marine notes and subtle florals, this spray delivers a long-lasting cooling effect, making it a great choice for active lifestyles. Designed for daily use, this spray perfume is sporty, and its gender-neutral scent suits anyone who enjoys invigorating, ocean-inspired aromas.

Specifications Type: Body Mist Fragrance: Aquatic, fresh Suitable for: All genders and skin types Volume: 200 ml Packaging: Tall, sleek spray bottle Click Here to Buy Nike Sea Breeze Body Mist for Men, 200ml, Aqua Fragrance Spray, Refreshing Deodorizer

8. Fabessentials Sea Breeze Body Spray for Women & Men | Refreshing Fine Fragrance with Citrus, Amber, & Woody Notes | Long-Lasting, Skin-Friendly, Everyday Mist - 110 ml

Loading Suggestions...

Fabessentials Sea Breeze Body Spray envelops your skin in a clean, ocean-inspired scent that instantly refreshes and uplifts. Light yet effective, this spray perfume is infused with natural ingredients, that helps tone and hydrate the skin while offering odour control. Ideal for summer days or after workouts, this body spray is a practical choice for those seeking freshness on the go.

Specifications Type: Body Spray Fragrance: Oceanic, clean Key Ingredients: Natural extracts Suitable for: All skin types Volume: 135 ml Packaging: Compact and travel-friendly bottle Click Here to Buy Fabessentials Sea Breeze Body Spray for Women & Men | Refreshing Fine Fragrance with Citrus, Amber, & Woody Notes | Long-Lasting, Skin-Friendly, Everyday Mist - 110 ml

Similar articles for you:

Keep your glow game on point with these top 8 Strobe creams for instant radiance

Top 8 fragrances for women that will leave you smelling divine and irresistible; Our picks of May 2025

Top 8 perfume for women under ₹500: Best smelling picks for all the Divas out there

Top 8 Nautica Voyage perfumes for that long-lasting signature smell; Deep dive into the breezy aromas

FAQ for spray perfumes How do I apply spray perfume correctly? Hold the bottle about 6–8 inches (15–20 cm) away from your skin and spray onto pulse points such as the neck, wrists, behind the ears, or inner elbows. Avoid rubbing the perfume after application, as it can break down the scent.

Where should I store my perfume? Store perfumes in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources. A drawer or a cabinet outside the bathroom is ideal, as humidity can degrade the fragrance.

Is it safe to use spray perfume on skin? Yes, but if you have sensitive skin, test it on a small area first. Avoid spraying on broken or irritated skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult a healthcare provider.

Is there an expiration date on perfumes? Perfumes don't have a strict expiration date, but most last 3–5 years. Look for changes in color, smell, or texture to identify if it has gone bad.

How can I make my perfume last longer? Apply to moisturized skin. Use petroleum jelly or unscented lotion on pulse points before spraying. Layer with matching body products (lotion, shower gel). Avoid rubbing wrists together after spraying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.