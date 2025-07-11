Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale 2025
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Shop up to 60% off on top-rated kids wear for boys and girls on Amazon. From t-shirts to festive sets, discover stylish finds at unbeatable prices.
Veirdo® 100% Pure Cotton Oversized Loose Fit Round Neck Printed T-Shirt for Boys (OS_VT_VDSRFRIDR_WT_13/14) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Allen Solly Boys Cotton Blend Regular Fit T-Shirt (ABKPERGFT76122_White 15 Years-16 Years) View Details
|
₹550
|
|
|
Allen Solly Boys Graphic Regular Fit T-Shirt (ABKCERGF058108_Yellow View Details
|
₹429
|
|
|
Pro-Ethic Style Developer Cotton Solid Kids Kurta Pyjama For Boys | Kurta Paijama Set, (S-145) (Pink, 13-14 Years) View Details
|
₹650
|
|
|
superminis Cotton Baby Boys Sanganeri Lehariya Printed Kurta Set with White Pyjama Elastic Closure (3-4 Years, Yellow) View Details
|
₹598
|
|
|
superminis Boys Cotton Kurta with Dhoti - Golden Thread Work, Round Collar, Solid Full Sleeves, Side Button Kurta Set for Ethnic Wear (Yellow+White, 6-12 Months) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
US Polo Association Boys Shorts (UKST5061_Green_8Y 9Y) View Details
|
₹530
|
|
|
Gini & Jony Boys Regular fit Trouser (121122260122 Peacoat(1229)_28_Blue View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
US Polo Association Boys Shorts (UJST5181_Dark Yellow_10 - 11 years) View Details
|
₹956
|
|
|
BUMZEE Powder Blue & White Boys Full Sleeves Shirt Waistcoat & Pant Set With Applique Bow Age - 2-3 Years (Peb9069F-pbl.wht) View Details
|
₹890.1
|
|
|
Hopscotch Boys All-Over Print Shirt And Shorts Set In Pink Color For Ages 12-24 Months (YUE-2952910) View Details
|
₹723
|
|
|
Hopscotch Girls Knee Length Party Fit And Flare Dresses in Burgundy Color for Ages (3-4 Years) View Details
|
₹576
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symbol Girls Cotton Fit and Flare Kids Knee Length Printed Knit Casual Dress (KD-DRG-SS25-144_L.Pink Floral_8-10 Years) View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
Nautinati Girls Fit & Flare Mesh Party Dress | Age 0–3Y Purple View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Van Heusen Girls Ultra Soft T-Shirt - Power Plus Cotton Relaxed Fit Spandex - Crew Neck, Short Sleeve_56401_Apricot Buff_7-8 Years, Orange View Details
|
₹404
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symbol Girls Graphic Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (KD-TSG-SS25-142 (2-14 yrs)_Pink-AOP 5-6 Y) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
Lil Tomatoes Cotton Girls Top, White, 13-14 Years View Details
|
₹431
|
|
|
Pspeaches Girls Cotton Yellow Pink Printed Ready To Wear Readymade Lehenga Set Blouse With Dupatta (Yellow-12-14Y), 12-14 Years View Details
|
₹1,145
|
|
|
superminis Girls Cotton Floral Printed Angrakha Gotta Patti Kurti Pant Set with Net Dupatta (18-24 Months, Purple) View Details
|
₹848
|
|
|
BIBA Girls Cotton Tiered Printed Kurta (KW5048EAW22PNK_Pink View Details
|
₹800
|
|
|
Hopscotch Girls Stripe Print Top Dungaree Set In White Color for Ages 2-3 Years View Details
|
₹617
|
|
|
Hopscotch Polyester Girls Floral Print Slim Fit Blouseskirt Set In Orange Color For Ages 3-4 Years View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
CHODVADIYA ENTERPRISES Girls Two-Piece Co-Ord Set Stylish Black Ribbed Tank Top & Cream Skirt Combo Casual to Party Outfit Western Dress (Black & Cream,9-10 Yrs) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
