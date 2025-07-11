Search
Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Shop up to 60% off on top-rated kids wear for boys and girls on Amazon. From t-shirts to festive sets, discover stylish finds at unbeatable prices.

Veirdo® 100% Pure Cotton Oversized Loose Fit Round Neck Printed T-Shirt for Boys (OS_VT_VDSRFRIDR_WT_13/14) View Details checkDetails

₹349

Allen Solly Boys Cotton Blend Regular Fit T-Shirt (ABKPERGFT76122_White 15 Years-16 Years) View Details checkDetails

₹550

Allen Solly Boys Graphic Regular Fit T-Shirt (ABKCERGF058108_Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹429

Pro-Ethic Style Developer Cotton Solid Kids Kurta Pyjama For Boys | Kurta Paijama Set, (S-145) (Pink, 13-14 Years) View Details checkDetails

₹650

superminis Cotton Baby Boys Sanganeri Lehariya Printed Kurta Set with White Pyjama Elastic Closure (3-4 Years, Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹598

superminis Boys Cotton Kurta with Dhoti - Golden Thread Work, Round Collar, Solid Full Sleeves, Side Button Kurta Set for Ethnic Wear (Yellow+White, 6-12 Months) View Details checkDetails

₹599

US Polo Association Boys Shorts (UKST5061_Green_8Y 9Y) View Details checkDetails

₹530

Gini & Jony Boys Regular fit Trouser (121122260122 Peacoat(1229)_28_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹689

US Polo Association Boys Shorts (UJST5181_Dark Yellow_10 - 11 years) View Details checkDetails

₹956

BUMZEE Powder Blue & White Boys Full Sleeves Shirt Waistcoat & Pant Set With Applique Bow Age - 2-3 Years (Peb9069F-pbl.wht) View Details checkDetails

₹890.1

Hopscotch Boys All-Over Print Shirt And Shorts Set In Pink Color For Ages 12-24 Months (YUE-2952910) View Details checkDetails

₹723

Hopscotch Girls Knee Length Party Fit And Flare Dresses in Burgundy Color for Ages (3-4 Years) View Details checkDetails

₹576

Amazon Brand - Symbol Girls Cotton Fit and Flare Kids Knee Length Printed Knit Casual Dress (KD-DRG-SS25-144_L.Pink Floral_8-10 Years) View Details checkDetails

₹479

Nautinati Girls Fit & Flare Mesh Party Dress | Age 0–3Y Purple View Details checkDetails

₹849

Van Heusen Girls Ultra Soft T-Shirt - Power Plus Cotton Relaxed Fit Spandex - Crew Neck, Short Sleeve_56401_Apricot Buff_7-8 Years, Orange View Details checkDetails

₹404

Amazon Brand - Symbol Girls Graphic Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (KD-TSG-SS25-142 (2-14 yrs)_Pink-AOP 5-6 Y) View Details checkDetails

₹349

Lil Tomatoes Cotton Girls Top, White, 13-14 Years View Details checkDetails

₹431

Pspeaches Girls Cotton Yellow Pink Printed Ready To Wear Readymade Lehenga Set Blouse With Dupatta (Yellow-12-14Y), 12-14 Years View Details checkDetails

₹1,145

superminis Girls Cotton Floral Printed Angrakha Gotta Patti Kurti Pant Set with Net Dupatta (18-24 Months, Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹848

BIBA Girls Cotton Tiered Printed Kurta (KW5048EAW22PNK_Pink View Details checkDetails

₹800

Hopscotch Girls Stripe Print Top Dungaree Set In White Color for Ages 2-3 Years View Details checkDetails

₹617

Hopscotch Polyester Girls Floral Print Slim Fit Blouseskirt Set In Orange Color For Ages 3-4 Years View Details checkDetails

₹689

CHODVADIYA ENTERPRISES Girls Two-Piece Co-Ord Set Stylish Black Ribbed Tank Top & Cream Skirt Combo Casual to Party Outfit Western Dress (Black & Cream,9-10 Yrs) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Looking to refresh your kid’s wardrobe this season? The Amazon Sale 2025 brings you a curated selection of kids wear for boys and girls at up to 60% off. If you’re shopping for everyday essentials, festive wear, or party-perfect outfits, these picks are comfy, age-appropriate, and absolutely adorable. From cotton t-shirts to elegant lehengas and smart western sets, we’ve got your little one’s look covered—without the full price tag.

Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale (Pexels)
Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale (Pexels)

 

Top kids' wear picks at up to 60% off:

 

For boys: 

T-shirts and shirts:

 

1.

Puma Boy's Printed Regular Fit ESS Logo T-shirt

This tee from Puma brings cool style with breathable cotton comfort. Featuring bold branding and a regular fit, it’s great for active days out or relaxed weekends.

2.

Allen Solly Boy’s Cotton Regular Fit Polo T-shirt

A smart choice for everyday wear, this polo adds a polished touch to casual outfits. The cotton fabric ensures day-long comfort and effortless movement.

3.

Allen Solly Boy's 100% Cotton Regular Fit T-Shirt

Level up your little one’s casual wardrobe with this Allen Solly 100% Cotton T-Shirt designed for boys who love comfort with a touch of style. Crafted in breathable, skin-friendly cotton, this tee ensures all-day freshness whether it’s for school, playdates, or weekend outings. 

 

Ethnic wear:

 

4.

Pro-Ethic Style Developer Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set

Traditional style meets everyday comfort in this striped cotton kurta pyjama. Lightweight and breathable, it’s great for festive occasions and family gatherings.

5.

superminis Lehariya Print Kurta & White Pyjama

The charming Lehariya print adds a cultural flair while the elastic waistband ensures a snug fit. A must-have for wedding functions or rakhi celebrations.

6.

superminis Golden Thread Work Dhoti Kurta Set

This detailed set with dhoti and threadwork kurta is perfect for festive photos and special occasions.

 

Bottom wear:

7.

US Polo Kids Boys' Shorts

Durable, breathable, and versatile—these shorts are summer staples that work well for park play or at-home lounging.

8.

Gini & Jony Boys Trouser

Smart yet comfy, these trousers are perfect for school events or family outings. Easy to pair with tees or shirts.

 

9.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boys’ Shorts

Made with soft fabric and classic cuts, these are go-to shorts for casual days. Get these for your kid to let them play with ease and comfort.

 

Clothing sets:

10.

BUMZEE Full Sleeves Shirt Waistcoat & Pant Set (Blue/Beige)
Complete with a shirt, bow, pant, and waistcoat, this set is made for picture-perfect moments at weddings, birthdays, or school functions.

 

11.

Hopscotch Boy’s Cotton Clothing Set

Simple and breathable, this matching set offers ease and polish—great for daily wear or playdates.

 

For girls: 

Dresses and jumpsuits:

 

 

12.

Hopscotch Fit and Flare & Casual Dresses

From party-ready flares to everyday casuals, these dresses feature fun prints, soft fabric, and all-day comfort.

13.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Girl's Cotton Knit Dress

Soft cotton meets classic styling in this comfy dress that’s perfect for school, holidays, or weekend brunches.

14.

Nautinati Girls Embellished One-Shoulder Tiered Party Dress – Mesh (Ages 0–3 Years)

Turn every occasion into a celebration with this one-shoulder tiered party dress from Nautinati. Designed for toddlers aged 0–3 years, this mesh dress is adorned with delicate embellishments and a flouncy tiered design, adding volume and sparkle that’s just right for your little star.

 

Tops and tees:

15.

Van Heusen Girl’s Cotton T-shirt
A classic tee in breathable fabric with a relaxed fit—perfect for layering under dungarees or pairing with skirts.

16.

Amazon Brand – Symbol Graphic Print T-shirt

Fun, playful, and expressive—this graphic tee adds personality to her everyday look.

 

 

17.

Li’l Tomatoes Cotton Peach Top

This peach-hued cotton top combines style and sweetness, with easy pairings for denim or leggings.

 

Ethnic wear:

18.

Pspeaches Lehenga and Choli Set (Yellow)
Bright, cheerful, and easy to wear, this ready-to-wear lehenga set is ideal for festivals and weddings.

19.

superminis Angrakha Kurti Pant Set with Dupatta

Detailed with gotta patti work and a net dupatta, this outfit is a perfect blend of comfort and occasion wear.

 

20.

BIBA Girls Tiered Printed Kurta

Loading Suggestions...

21.

Hopscotch Girls Dungaree and Top Set (Blue)

Cute, coordinated, and play-ready. This cartoon dungaree set is ideal for park playdates or travel.

 

 

22.

Hopscotch Girls Floral and Checkered Blouse & Skirt Sets

Whether she loves florals or classic checks, these sets are stylish and easy to wear for both formal and casual occasions.

 

23.

CHODVADIYA ENTERPRISES Girls Two-Piece Co-Ord Set – Black Ribbed Tank Top & Cream Skirt Combo

Looking for a trend-forward outfit for your little fashionista? This two-piece co-ord set features a sleek black ribbed tank top paired with a flowy cream skirt, offering a stylish contrast and modern charm. 

 

Top picks for tiny trendsetters: Kids' wear now at 60% off on Amazon Prime Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Are these outfits true to size?

    Yes, but it's best to refer to the brand-specific size chart before purchasing.

  • Can these items be returned or exchanged?

    Returns and exchanges depend on the seller policy. Be sure to check the return window on the product page.

  • Are clothing sets complete with bottoms and tops?

    Yes, clothing sets come with the complete pairing as displayed—shirts, pants, skirts, or dungarees.

  • Are the fabrics suitable for summer?

    Most items are made of cotton, georgette, or breathable poly-cotton blends—perfect for warm climates.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

