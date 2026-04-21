Urmila Matondkar's highly-tailored, eyebrow-defining procedure: Watch the before and after video

In the video, Urmila can be seen getting a consultation done with Ashmeey, after which they line her brows according to her facial structure and then use a microblading tool to create the perfect brows for her.

On April 7, the Instagram page of Brow Masters shared Urmila's video with the caption, “Some moments feel truly special… and this was definitely one of them. When someone who has been admired for her timeless beauty trusts you with something as defining as her brows, it means the world to us.”

Celebrity eyebrow and lip artist Ashmeey of Brow Masters, who has worked with stars like Manisha Koirala , Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, recently shared a video of her working on Urmila Matondkar's brows. The video gives a glimpse of the before-and-after of the iconic actor's face after brow shaping.

For the uninitiated, permanent eyebrow makeup has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a way to achieve long-lasting, natural-looking eyebrows. According to the Brow Masters website, the process involves placing cosmetic tattoo pigment beneath the skin using a microblading technique.

Microblading uses a fine, handheld blade to create natural-looking hair strokes by manually depositing pigment into the skin. It’s best for those with normal to dry skin and sparse or uneven brows. The result is fuller, well-shaped brows that mimic real hair.

In another video shared by the page on April 14, Urmila shared her experience of getting her eyebrows done. Here's what she said: “I was very sceptical about getting my eyebrows done. I'm hesitant to get anything done because I don't like too much on my face. However, I also don't like to use makeup personally…I am absolutely loving the new look. I now don't have to put anything on my face because my eyebrows have framed my face so beautifully.”