USA’s Yolina Lindquist crowned Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam; India’s Vipra Mehta finishes in the top 21

Amid dazzling performances and global celebrations of beauty and confidence, Yolina Lindquist of the United States took home the Miss Cosmo 2025 crown at the grand finale in Vietnam on Saturday night, December 20. She secured the title following a nail-biting final round, edging past the Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez, who finished as the lone runner-up. Yolina Lindquist crowned Miss Cosmo 2025 at the grand finale in Vietnam.

Yolina Lindquist takes home Miss Cosmo 2025 title

The outgoing titleholder, Indonesia’s Ketut Permata Juliastrid, crowned Yolina on stage amid much fanfare. The finale was elevated further by a vibrant Beauty Music Festival, adding glamour and energy to the celebrations.

The competition’s top five finalists featured strong contenders from across the globe, including Gabriela Borges of Brazil, Italy Mora of Panama, and Myint Myat Moe from Myanmar. Myint Myat Moe also took home the Cosmo Social Ambassador title, while Chelsea Fernandez impressed audiences worldwide to win the Cosmo People’s Choice Award.

Throughout the pageant, Yolina stood out for her confidence, elegance, and commanding stage presence, ultimately securing her win. Other notable performers hailed from Vietnam, Colombia, Thailand, Zimbabwe, and Cuba, each leaving a strong impression during the contest.

How did India perform at Miss Cosmo 2025

Representing India, Vipra Mehta advanced to the top 21, competing alongside participants from Greece, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Cambodia, and Germany. Although she did not progress to the top 10, her showing on the international stage was widely appreciated.

The grand finale featured a distinguished jury panel, including Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India. Celebrating beauty, talent, and self-assurance, Miss Cosmo 2025 proved to be a memorable global showcase. As the newly crowned queen, Yolina Lindquist now steps into her role, set to represent the pageant worldwide over the coming year.