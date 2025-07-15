Vidya Balan debuts stylish short hair look with blonde highlights dressed in sizzling dress for new magazine photoshoot

Vidya Balan is the cover star of The Peacock magazine's July 2025 issue. On July 14, the magazine's Instagram page shared a picture of the actor from the cover photoshoot. It shows her debuting a new, trendy hairstyle. Let's decode Vidya's look: Vidya Balan shows off her new haircut.

Vidya Balan debuts a new hairstyle

For the cover photo, Vidya Balan chopped her hair to shoulder length, debuting a stylish new bob haircut. To enhance the hairdo, she added layers and opted for blonde highlights. As for the styling, she chose a side-parted look and added soft blowout waves to give her locks some definition and bounce. Additionally, on one side, the hair strands sculpted her face, giving her a soft glam glow.

Decoding Vidya Balan's look

For the glam, Vidya chose darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, blush on the cheeks, a thin swipe of black eyeliner, glittery pink eye shadow with some brown undertone, luminous highlighter on the contours, glossy mauve lip shade, and soft contouring to enhance her face.

Coming to the dress, The Peacock magazine dressed Vidya in a bright flamingo pink ensemble. It features shimmering sequin embellishments and beaded adornments, making it a great pick for the festive or wedding season. The thin shoulder straps, plunging V neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and an ombré pattern.

She completed the look by draping a feather-adorned wrap on her arms – it, too, came in an ombre shade of light and dark pink. For accessories, she chose a choker necklace adorned with glittering gemstones and a chunky bracelet worn on one hand.

On the work front

Workwise, Vidya Balan was recently seen in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which received decent reviews from the audience and turned out to be a hit. Vidya Balan was also seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she played the lead character Kavya. The movie was directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and the script penned by Amrita Bagchi, Eisha Chopra, and Suprotim Sengupta.