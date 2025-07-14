Sonam Kapoor at Wimbledon wears heels with tennis balls and a classy white outfit proving fashion's in details. See pics

Sonam Kapoor is the latest Indian celebrity to attend the ongoing Wimbledon Championships in London. The actor arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to watch the men's singles finals. She wore a classy Ralph Lauren outfit, which she paired with standout accessories, proving fashion is in the details. Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Wimbledon championships to attend the men's singles match.

Sonam Kapoor's 10 on 10 Wimbledon look

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wore a classy white and blue ensemble by Ralph Lauren from their Spring 2025 collection. She accessorised the ensemble with chic elements, proving that fashion is in the details. Let's decode her full look:

Decoding Sonam's outfit

Coming to the accessories, which were the show-stealing elements from Sonam's Wimbledon look, the actor wore vintage, reworked heels from Manolo Blahnik. The right-on-theme strappy shoes feature pencil heels, straps to tie the shoe together, and tennis balls adorned on the front.

She also wore brooches from her own collection: a strawberry and tennis racket-shaped pins. Additionally, sunglasses, triple hoop gold earrings with a diamond stud, rings, bracelets, and a luxe watch rounded off the look.

As for the Ralph Lauren outfit, it features a white blazer featuring a pinstripe pattern, notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, double-breasted design, a tailored silhouette, and front button closures. She wore it with matching pants featuring a flared silhouette and pinstripe pattern.

A cobalt blue shirt with front button closures completed the outfit. She added a stylish printed scarf around her neck to give the finishing touch. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek ponytail, she chose darkened brows, subtle smoky eyes, smudge winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and soft contouring for the glam.

Meanwhile, Italy's Jannik Sinner won against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.