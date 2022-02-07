Vijay Deverakonda gives a classic spin to airport look in ethnic kurta-bandi set

When Kajol (Anjali) in the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gave fashion suggestions to Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen character, “Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar; tab lagey mard, varna lage bekaar” we evocatively rooted for it and continue to do so all these years down, which is why we can't stop swooning over South sensation Vijay Deverakonda as he gave a classic spin to airport look in ethnic kurta pyjama with bandi. We are not Anjali from K3G but we truly believe that men look their dapper-best in ethnic wear and Vijay's latest airport look in a dashing black kurta and bandi set has rekindled our crush while laying fashion cues for men.

Taking to his social media handle, Vijay shared two pictures that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of his travel session on a private jet as he put his sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the handsome hunk decked up in black kurta that came with full sleeves, which were worn rolled back, and sported motifs in contrasting beige colour, printed all over.

The kurta was teamed with a pair of white churidaar pants and layered with an ivory coloured Benarasi silk bandi which was handwoven by artisans. The sophisticated bandi sported a striking overlap feature which was styled with pearl buttons featuring an elephant logo.

Completing his attire with a pair of black loafers, Vijay accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses, a wristwatch and a black handbag. Posing for one picture on the runway with a jet plane in the back drop and another one inside it while pretending to sleep, Vijay struck candids for the camera that set fans on frenzy.

Leaving his curly locks falling down his face, Vijay left no stone unturned to serve a sizzling look. He captioned the pictures, “Catching planes. Catching naps (sic).”

The bandi is credited to is Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. Vijay Deverakonda was styled by fashion stylist Harmann Kaur.