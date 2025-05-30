Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Waterproof makeup for oily skin: Our guide on keeping your makeup stay put for long

ByShweta Pandey
May 30, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Keep your monsoon makeup game top-notch with our guide on waterproof makeup and how to slay it this season.

Embryolisse Face Cream and Makeup Primer, White, 30 ml, standard (EMB-000394)

₹1,305

Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse Full Coverage Foundation For All Skin Types, Caramel, Dark 2, 0.64 Ounce, Packaging May Vary

₹1,738

Pierre Cardin Paris - Actressready Concealer 002

₹1,144

REVLON ColorStay Suede INK Lipstick, Waterproof, Longwear, Transfer proof, Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, With Vegan Formula made without parabens, Type A - 011

₹940

Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl Kajal, Black, Water Resistant, Lasts Upto 16 Hrs, 1.2 g

₹825

Laura Geller New York Inkcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

₹4,770

LOreal Paris Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest Black, 0.34 Ounces

₹6,098

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer

₹1,116

With the arrival of Monsoon season, it's time to swap all your summer makeup essentials with the waterproof ones. Be it a wedding or simply a casual workday, you need to keep your waterproof makeup game on the point. And if you have an oily skin, then choosing a waterproof makeup that stays put for hours is no less than a task.

Best waterproof makeup for oily skin
Best waterproof makeup for oily skin

But, fret not, as we are here to help you. We have compiled a list of the best waterproof makeup products you need to have if you have an oily skin type. So, read on and bookmark this for your next monsoon wedding.

1.

Embryolisse Face Cream and Makeup Primer, White, 30 ml, standard (EMB-000394)
Primer is the base for your makeup. Be you have an oily skin type, primer is a must. Embryolisse Face Cream and Makeup Primer is rich in Shea butter, beeswax, aloe vera and soy proteins that moisturises, soften and protect your skin, so the complexion stays supple all day. This six-in-one French icon acts as moisturiser, primer, mask, cleanser, after-shave and after-sun because it absorbs quickly, never feels greasy and makes foundation glide, grip and wear longer without pilling, even through humidity.

Specifications

Product type:
Multi-function moisturiser, primer and mask
Texture / finish:
Rich cream; dries to a silky, makeup-gripping film
Key ingredients:
Shea butter, beeswax, aloe vera, soy proteins
Volume options:
75 ml / 2.54 fl oz & 30 ml / 1.01 fl oz aluminium tubes
Skin compatibility:
All skin types; non-comedogenic
Uses:
Moisturiser, primer, cleansing milk, mask, after-shave, after-sun care
Free from:
Parabens; French-pharmacy formulation
Embryolisse Face Cream and Makeup Primer, White, 30 ml, standard (EMB-000394)

2.

Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse Full Coverage Foundation For All Skin Types, Caramel, Dark 2, 0.64 Ounce, Packaging May Vary
If you have an oily skin type, you definitely need a mousse foundation. Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse whips liquid pigment and mattifying powders into a cloud-light cream that smooths over pores and lines in one swipe. The air-whipped texture delivers buildable medium-to-full coverage that sets to a velvety, 16-hour, shine-controlled finish without caking. This silky powder spheres blur imperfections while allowing skin to breathe, so the foundation feels weightless yet stays flawless. 

Specifications

Product type:
Air-whipped mousse foundation
Coverage / finish:
Buildable medium-full; 16-hour soft-focus matte
Technology:
Silky matte powder spheres for pore-blurring smoothness
Shade range:
18 adaptable shades
Skin compatibility:
Dermatologist & allergy tested; non-comedogenic, sensitive-skin safe
Application:
Fingertips or Dream Blender sponge
Formula highlights:
Oil-free, fragrance-free
Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse Full Coverage Foundation For All Skin Types, Caramel, Dark 2, 0.64 Ounce, Packaging May Vary

3.

Pierre Cardin Paris - Actressready Concealer 002
Get a flawless and spotless complexion with Pierre Cardin Paris Actressready Concealer. It clicks on controlled creamy pigment that erases dark circles, blemishes and redness in seconds while studio lights bounce off its matte, skin-like finish. Vitamin-charged formula hydrates and defends so coverage resists creasing, settling or fading through long shooting schedules. The slim pen tip traces brows, cleans lipstick edges and primes eyelids with equal precision, letting you sculpt, brighten and perfect wherever touch-ups call. 

Specifications

Product type:
Cream concealer click-pen
Size:
1.4 g / 0.05 oz
Finish:
Natural matte, crease-resistant
Shade options:
Light, Medium, Dark
Enriched with:
Vitamins for hydration and skin comfort
Functions:
Conceals circles & blemishes, primes lids, cleans brow/lip edges
Claims:
Lightweight, long-lasting, cruelty-free
Pierre Cardin Paris - Actressready Concealer 002

4.

REVLON ColorStay Suede INK Lipstick, Waterproof, Longwear, Transfer proof, Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, With Vegan Formula made without parabens, Type A - 011
A touch of lipstick can give your lips a supple and softer touch. Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick loads lips with punchy, opaque pigment that sets like suede and stays put for eight transfer-proof hours. It has a built-in primer that smooths lines, grips colour and prevents feathering, so the plush bullet glides once and locks in. Antioxidant vitamin E cushions lips with a barely-there feel while guarding against dryness. Its vegan formula won’t smudge on cups, or masks, keeping confidence freshly inked through dinner dates.

Specifications

Product type:
Transfer-proof matte bullet lipstick
Wear time:
Up to 8 hours no-transfer
Conditioning:
Infused with antioxidant Vitamin E
Primer:
Built-in colour-locking primer core
Finish / feel:
Soft “suede” matte, naked-lip comfort
Shades:
18 vivid, vegan colours
Formula free from:
Parabens, mineral oil, sulfates
Applicator:
Angled precision bullet
REVLON ColorStay Suede INK Lipstick, Waterproof, Longwear, Transfer proof, Antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, With Vegan Formula made without parabens, Type A - 011

5.

Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl Kajal, Black, Water Resistant, Lasts Upto 16 Hrs, 1.2 g
Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl Kajal deposits jet-black, ultra-creamy colour in a single stroke, letting you craft razor-sharp lines or smouldering shadows that refuse to budge. Its moisturising ceramides soothe the delicate lash line while waterproof, smudge-proof waxes lock pigment for up to 16 humid Indian hours. Flip the built-in smudger to diffuse edges into an effortless smoky eye, then head out; ophthalmologist-tested formula stays comfortable on sensitive eyes, resisting sweat, tears and late-night touch-ups without flaking or pigment migration ever again.

Specifications

Product type:
Intense jet-black kohl pencil with smudger
Weight:
1.2 g stick
Performance:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-wear (≈16 h)
Enriched with:
Moisturising ceramides
Tools:
Built-in smudger for blending
Safety:
Dermatologist & ophthalmologist tested; safe for waterline
Texture:
Creamy glide, high pigmentation
Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl Kajal, Black, Water Resistant, Lasts Upto 16 Hrs, 1.2 g

6.

Laura Geller New York Inkcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
Laura Geller INKcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil delivers liquid-like intensity with pencil precision. Its creamy gel formula slides across lids, sets in seconds and defies rain, sweat and humidity for all-day definition. Gentle enough for tight-lining, yet packed with rich pigments, the liner lets you flick, smoke or rim without tugging. Twist off the hidden sharpener to keep the tip razor-sharp wherever you roam. One product: endless looks, unwavering wear and zero panda-eye surprises from sunrise shoots to after-hours events.

Specifications

Product type:
Waterproof gel eyeliner pencil
Finish:
Intense creamy colour (matte & shimmer shades)
Wear:
Sweat, tear & humidity proof for full-day hold
Sharpener:
Built-in cap sharpener
Gentle use:
Safe for tight-lining & contact-lens wearers
Shade range:
Multiple classic and fashion tones
Texture:
Glides like liquid, sets like a long-wear gel
Laura Geller New York Inkcredible Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

7.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest Black, 0.34 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara instantly fattens each lash with a collagen-infused formula, building breathtaking volume without clumps. The oversized Instant Impact brush—fifty percent larger than standard—sweeps root to tip, separating, lifting and coating for up to twelve times more dramatic thickness. Once set, the waterproof, flake-free colour resists sweat, tears and humidity while remaining comfortable on sensitive eyes and contact-lens wearers. Wear it from sunrise through rainstorms; lashes stay bold, supple and jet-black all day and night.

Specifications

Product type:
Collagen-infused waterproof volumising mascara
Brush:
Patented Instant Impact brush (50 % larger)
Volume claim:
Up to 12× thicker lashes; no clumps
Formula:
Hydra-Collagen Complex; flake-free, smudge-proof
Wear:
Waterproof, all-day hold
Safety:
Ophthalmologist tested; suitable for sensitive eyes & contacts
Shade shown:
695 Blackest Black
LOreal Paris Voluminous Extra-Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest Black, 0.34 Ounces

8.

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer
PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer mists an ultra-fine veil that melts layers of makeup into one flawless, skin-like finish, then locks it there for over twelve hours. The lightweight, alcohol-balanced spray sets instantly, controls shine and leaves a fresh dewy-matte glow without feeling sticky. Aloe, chamomile and botanical waters calm and hydrate so complexion never tightens. Sweat, humidity and mask friction bounce off its transfer-proof shield, keeping colours true from early call time to late-night celebrations with sticky residue left.

Specifications

Product type:
Micro-fine makeup setting spray
Net volume:
120 ml
Finish:
Dewy-matte, shine-controlling
Longevity:
12 + hours; sweat & transfer-proof
Key ingredients:
Aloe vera, chamomile, lavender waters, sodium hyaluronate
Texture:
Lightweight, quick-drying mist
Skin type:
Suitable for all; alcohol-balanced, non-sticky
PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer

FAQ for waterproof makeup

  • How does waterproof makeup work?

    Waterproof makeup typically contains water-repellent ingredients like silicones and waxes that form a barrier on the skin, preventing water from breaking down the product.

  • Is waterproof makeup safe for sensitive skin?

    Many waterproof products are formulated for sensitive skin, but not all. Check the label for terms like “hypoallergenic” or “dermatologist-tested.” Always do a patch test before applying it to your face.

  • Can I wear waterproof makeup every day?

    Yes, but it’s essential to remove it thoroughly each night to prevent clogged pores or irritation. Choose gentle formulas and use an effective makeup remover.

  • How do I remove waterproof makeup?

    Use an oil-based or dual-phase (oil + water) makeup remover. These break down the waterproof ingredients more effectively than water-based cleansers. Gently massage and wipe away with a soft cloth or cotton pad.

  • Will waterproof makeup clog my pores?

    Some formulas may be heavier than regular makeup. Look for non-comedogenic options (meaning they won’t clog pores), especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

