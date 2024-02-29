Sneakers have recently taken the center stage with lehengas as from the runway to the aisle, the casual footwear has been making a statement for its comfort and newly-wed actor Rakul Preet Singh tapped into the trend during her wedding festivities with beau Jackky Bhagnani as she gave bridal fashion a sporty twist with accessorised sneakers and Bohemian lehenga choli. The diva made comfort meet couture on her haldi ceremony as she opted for a pair of pastel customised sneakers for bridal footwear with lehenga and we are smitten. When Rakul Preet Singh broke bridal norms on haldi to pair accessorised sneakers with lehenga | Viral pictures inside (Photo by Instagram/papadontpreachbyshubhika)

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared the happy pictures from her wedding and the Internet was on fire. The pictures from haldi ceremony feature Rakul donning a tropical blue and lilac printed lehenga choli that came with shimmering sequins, gold embellishments and crystals and allured all with a celestial forest print. Steeped in mystique and mesmerising all, the stunning sequin printed lehenga in the royal dark blue shade matched perfectly with a strappy butterfly blouse in lilac to ooze omph.

However, what truly stole the show was the pair of pastel lilac custom sneakers by a homegrown luxury and designer label, Papa Dont Preach, by designer and creative director Shubhika Sharma. The lacey footwear was studded with golden accessories and featured glitter work to give the sporty shoes a unconventional style and trans-seasonal bling twist.

Needless to say, Rakul contrasted the elegance of the lehenga with the casual vibe of sneakers to create a visually striking bridal look that photographed beautifully and this juxtaposition of traditional and contemporary elements added depth and personality to her wedding photos, capturing her individuality and modern flair. Weddings often involve a lot of standing, walking and dancing hence, sneakers provide better support and stability compared to high heels or traditional footwear, reducing the risk of discomfort or injury, especially on uneven surfaces or during outdoor ceremonies and if you are inspired to recreate this look, you can choose from a wide range of styles, colours and designs from classic white sneakers to embellished or custom-designed pairs like Rakul's.

There are plenty of options to suit every bride's taste and wedding theme and the bridal trend of pairing sneakers with a lehenga reflects a shift towards comfort, individuality and modernity in the world of bridal fashion where some brides choose sneakers as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bridal shoes, especially if they plan to wear the footwear beyond the wedding day. Investing in a pair of stylish sneakers that can be worn again reduces waste and aligns with a more sustainable approach to fashion and as more brides embrace this unconventional footwear choice, it is likely to become increasingly prevalent in wedding ceremonies and celebrations.